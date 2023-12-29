Kick your daily Wordle game into gear with our handy hints and tips. Take a peek at a fresh clue for the December 29 (923) game if you’d like a little guidance, or if you’re short on time, patience, or remaining rows, feel free to scroll or click your way directly to today’s answer.

Seeing just the one yellow letter turn up on my first go didn’t exactly work wonders for my confidence, so it’s a good thing for me my follow-up attempt at finding today’s answer turned my Wordle game around in a flash. Is there any happier sight than a solid line of green letters on a Friday morning? I think not.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Friday, December 29

The answer today is the general name for any young non-adult person, especially those who are too young to be teenagers but too old to be babies.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you’ve got the basics, it’s much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there’s nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There’s no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don’t need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today’s Wordle answer?

Five green letters, coming up. The answer to the December 29 (923) Wordle is CHILD.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today’s Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 28: LEARN

LEARN December 27: DAISY

DAISY December 26: PHONE

PHONE December 25: EVOKE

EVOKE December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

TOUCH December 21: BUILT

BUILT December 20: SMALL

SMALL December 19: TABLE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you’ll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You’ll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you’re wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you’ll see which ones you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.