Finish your Wordle year with a guaranteed win, however you want to go about it. Keep on scrolling and you’ll find general tips for your daily guesses, as well as a clue just for the December 31 (925) game and of course today’s Wordle answer if you’d rather cut to the chase. Whatever happens, you’re celebrating today.

Oh, that was embarrassing. Not so much the guessing itself, but the way I managed to waste an entire row thanks to a typo. It’s my own fault—my brain was so excited it forgot to properly engage my fingers first, and I had to suffer the sight of a guess I already knew was wrong throw away a whole row. I won’t make that mistake again. Well, not tomorrow, anyway. Maybe.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, December 31

Thinking of tastes and flavours will help you win today’s Wordle. The answer today is the opposite of sweet; a savoury sensation that’s always welcome on chips and fries.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you’ve already eliminated.

Thankfully, there’s no time limit beyond ensuring it’s done by midnight. So there’s no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today’s Wordle answer?

Here’s your final win of 2023. The answer to the December 31 (925) Wordle is SALTY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today’s Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 30: THREE

THREE December 29: CHILD

CHILD December 28: LEARN

LEARN December 27: DAISY

DAISY December 26: PHONE

PHONE December 25: EVOKE

EVOKE December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

TOUCH December 21: BUILT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you’ll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You’ll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you’re wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you’ll see which ones you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

You’ll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s simply a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.