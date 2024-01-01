It may be the start of a new Wordle year, but there’s no reason why you can’t keep your 2023 win streak going with our tips and tricks. Whether you’re hoping for a little nudge towards today’s answer or want to see the solution to the January 1 (926) Wordle offered up in a single click, everything you need is right here.

Happy new year everyone, let’s kick things off with a nice and easy Wordle win. For you, anyway, thanks to the tips below. I may have come a little too close to losing my win streak when I tackled today’s game in the early hours of the morning but in my defence, well, just look at the calendar.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, January 1

The word you’re looking for today refers to a special sort of painting, one applied directly to a wall or ceiling. This term covers everything from modern street art to ancient religious images—so long as it’s on a wall, it counts.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you’ve decided to play Wordle but you’re not sure where to start, I’ll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you’ve already eliminated.

You’re not racing against the clock so there’s no reason to rush. In fact, it’s not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today’s Wordle answer?

Start 2024 as you mean to go on. The answer to the January 1 (926) Wordle is MURAL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today’s Wordle, as the answer isn’t likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 31: SALTY

SALTY December 30: THREE

THREE December 29: CHILD

CHILD December 28: LEARN

LEARN December 27: DAISY

DAISY December 26: PHONE

PHONE December 25: EVOKE

EVOKE December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you’ll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don’t waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you’ve typed your guess and hit Enter, you’ll see which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don’t forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.