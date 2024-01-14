Quickly blaze a path to a magnificent Wordle win with today’s answer—it’s only a quick click away, after all. Or, if you’d rather take your time, feel free to spend a while pondering our helpful clue for the January 14 (939) puzzle. Whatever helps you win your daily game: the way you want to win it, is fine by us.

I was able to quickly rule out a lot of letters early on today, which is another way of saying “I had two rows that were almost entirely grey and had a little panic about it”. This soon turned out to be a pretty helpful situation, with today’s Wordle answer revealing itself with just a few more careful guesses.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, January 14

The answer today is used when someone is performing (or has performed) an action, or they’ve caused something to happen (think “Is this your _____?”). There are two different vowels to find today.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you’ve already eliminated.

Thankfully, there’s no time limit beyond ensuring it’s done by midnight. So there’s no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today’s Wordle answer?

Save your win streak now. The answer to the January 14 (939) Wordle is DOING.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today’s Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 13: HEARD

HEARD January 12: ROUTE

ROUTE January 11: BRIEF

BRIEF January 10: THREW

THREW January 9: LINER

LINER January 8: FINAL

FINAL January 7: STONY

STONY January 6: CABLE

CABLE January 5: LUNGE

LUNGE January 4: SCANT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you’ll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You’ll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you’re wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you’ll see which ones you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

You’ll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s simply a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.