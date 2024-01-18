Keep your Wordle win streak heading in the right direction with our help. Whether you’re hoping to make the most of every guess, give your January 18 (943) game a bit of a boost with a handy hint, or you’d just really like someone to tell you today’s answer right now, everything you need is on this page.

Two green and two yellow letters on my opening guess? That’s a lightning fast win in two if ever I saw o—OK, so a win in thr—fine, fine, a win in four will have to do. It’s not often I come so close to finding the answer and then spectacularly fumble it, but I suppose today was just one of those days.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, January 18

There are two very different meanings to today’s word. The answer could mean a fashionable scarf or shawl, worn loosely around the shoulders. It could also refer to something that’s been taken without consent—a necklace, a car, a heart.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you’re new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I’ll share some quick tips to help you win. There’s nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You’re not up against a timer, so you’ve got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you’re stuck, there’s no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you’ve cleared your head.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today’s Wordle answer?

Another day, another win. The answer to the January 18 (943) Wordle is STOLE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It’s also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you’re short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

January 17: COURT

COURT January 16: BLOND

BLOND January 15: LUNCH

LUNCH January 14: DOING

DOING January 13: HEARD

HEARD January 12: ROUTE

ROUTE January 11: BRIEF

BRIEF January 10: THREW

THREW January 9: LINER

LINER January 8: FINAL

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.