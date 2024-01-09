Need some Wordle help? Keep your win streak safe with our daily dose of hints and tips. There’s a fresh clue for today’s game waiting below if you need a bit of guidance, some general tips if you’d like to improve your guesses, and of course, the answer to the January 9 (934) puzzle if you need it.

Talk about a game of extremes. My first guess was a bit of a dud. My second was one letter away from a win. As was my third. And my fourth. And my fifth. It took all six rows before I finally found today’s Wordle answer—I’m just glad you won’t have to go through the same ordeal. Not unless you want to, anyway.

Today’s Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, January 9

Today’s answer can unhelpfully mean one of several unrelated things. In some cases this is an ocean-going passenger ship so large it’s almost a holiday destination in itself, in others it’s a pen, pencil, or brush used to apply shape-defining makeup around the edges of the eye area.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you’ve just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you’re here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you’ve already eliminated.

There’s no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don’t need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today’s Wordle answer

What is today’s Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the January 9 (934) Wordle is LINER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today’s Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 8: FINAL

FINAL January 7: STONY

STONY January 6: CABLE

CABLE January 5: LUNGE

LUNGE January 4: SCANT

SCANT January 3: TWIRL

TWIRL January 2: AGING

AGING January 1: MURAL

MURAL December 31: SALTY

SALTY December 30: THREE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it’s up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It’s usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don’t waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you’ll see which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don’t forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.