In an interview with Famitsu, Starfield lead and Bethesda frontman Todd Howard stated that the game’s mod support “will be available next year” (obtained via machine translation), which likely refers to Starfield’s equivalent to the Creation Kit modding tools for Skyrim and Fallout 4.

It’s already more than possible to mod Starfield, with creators already cranking out a Script Extender, UI overhaul, space travel change, and more than a few gag creations as well. Previous Bethesda games had similar gaps between their official launch and the release of their mod tools, and the Creation Kit’s introduction can greatly expand modders’ options.

Right now, most of the offerings on the Nexus are limited to aesthetic changes like custom model and texture replacements, or deep functionality changes from talented programmers such as the Script Extender.

The release of a Starfield Creation Kit equivalent will open things up to more substantive content additions⁠—things like new quests, items, and areas. What I really want to know is whether we’ll be able to go as far as introducing new planets and systems on the star map.

It’s already been confirmed that Starfield will see some extensive post-launch DLC on the order of Skyrim and Fallout 4’s expansions, but Howard was understandably tight-lipped about when we’ll see it, playfully remarking to Famitsu that “when it will be released is a secret.”

The rest of the interview has some fun Starfield development tidbits as well. Howard shouts out the Ultima series as a major inspiration to him as a developer, something he shares with the project lead of 2023’s other mega RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian boss Swen Vincke often cites Ultima 7 as a bit of a north star for the studio. So no matter if you’re pounding pavement in Baldur’s Gate or getting into a dogfight in the Alpha Centauri system, you owe a little debt of gratitude to Lord British himself, Ultima creator Richard Garriott.