To celebrate the holiday season and new year, Todd Phillips gave fans new photos from the forthcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

The sequel to 2019’s Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to be released from Warner Bros. on Oct. 4, 2024.

The filmmaker released two photos on Instagram, and in the first one, Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck can be seen through what appears to be a prison cell window with the number “E258” written above it. The second image shows Gaga’s Harley Quinn wearing plain clothes, looking at Phoenix’s character in his iconic Joker makeup.

Phillips followed the photos with the caption: “Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2.”

Though most of the film has been kept under wraps, the director has continued to tease fans throughout the year. In April, to celebrate filming wrapping, Phillips shared photos of Phoenix and Gaga in character. The A Star is Born actress was also photographed earlier this year during what appeared to be a New York City shoot for Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga’s Harley Quinn first debuted in February when Phillips shared a first-look image on Instagram of the star holding Phoenix’s face. He wrote in the caption at the time, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Joker, which grossed $1 billion, followed Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian battling mental health issues, who turns to crime and chaos.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be one of the DC Elseworlds titles, along with Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel, which is set to exist separate from DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran’s slate.