The head of one of Japan’s largest investment banks used the Tokyo Pride Parade to strike a rare public stance on pushing ahead with diversity initiatives, as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to abolish such policies.

Few Japanese corporate executives have taken a clear position on U.S. efforts to roll back the diversity, equity and inclusion policies that had become common at global corporations, though many firms appear to have quietly maintained their initiatives.

“Even if the U.S. has adopted an anti-DEI policy, Japan should press ahead and make up for lost time rather than following suit,” said Akihiko Ogino, president and chief executive officer of Daiwa Securities Group, before the start of the Tokyo Pride parade near the bustling Shibuya area.