A federal judge in Los Angeles has found Tom Girardi competent to stand trial, paving the way for the disgraced former lawyer to go before a jury this year and answer charges that he stole more than $15 million from his clients as part of a long-running fraud scheme at his law firm.

The decision was announced Tuesday in a brief notation on the case docket that said U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton had filed an “order finding defendant competent to stand trial.” The order was placed under seal until lawyers for both sides have a chance to identify information in it, such as health or other sensitive records, that they want kept confidential.

The ruling was a victory for prosecutors and for legions of Girardi’s former clients who feared that their erstwhile lawyer’s dementia diagnosis would forestall a jury trial and accountability for the now-84-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.