On August 7, 2023, strongman Tom Stoltman shared an Instagram video of himself capturing a 500-kilogram (1,102.3-pound) 18-inch deadlift during a training session. Stoltman utilized lifting straps and a conventional stance with a traditional grip, had a lifting belt adorned, and was in his socks during the monstrous pulling feat. It did not appear to come with much of a struggle as the athlete lifted his bar off a shortened rack to a successful complete lockout.

Athletes are usually able to lift more from a higher position because it eliminates the original launch point from the floor. Other variations include the Silver Dollar deadlift, which mostly only differs in presentation. Estonian competitor Rauno Heinla broke the 18-inch deadlift World Record with a pull of 540 kilograms (1,190.5 pounds) at the 2023 Tartu Rammumees ja Rammunaine (TRJR). Stoltman, a former two-time World’s Strongest Man (WSM) champion (2021-2022), is in the final stages of his ongoing preparation for the 2023 Shaw Classic (SC). That contest is set to take place on August 19-20, 2023, in Loveland, CO.

This is not the first instance Stoltman has seemingly been more active with training updates in 2023. That’s especially as it pertains to the 2023 SC, which will now reward the title of “The Strongest Man On Earth” to the prospective winner.

In late July 2023, Stoltman shared a clip of himself capturing an 800-kilogram (1,763.7-pound) leg press during another workout. A variation of the leg press featuring a vehicle affixed to a machine is one of the main events at the 2023 SC. (Note: The 2023 Giants Live Strongman Classic (GLSC) champion Evan Singleton also polished up his leg press around the same time.)

Moments like this come after Stoltman’s disappointing runner-up result to Mitchell Hooper at the 2023 WSM. Stoltman was in line for a legendary “three-peat” as a dynastic strongman. He would’ve been only the third strongman to ever notch that achievement but instead fell just short. When coupled with a sixth-place result at the 2023 Arnold Strongman Classic (ASC), it seems Stoltman is on a mission for redemption and plans to use his tremendous leg power to dig himself out of an early hole from the competitive season.

Even with some of his recent shortcomings, Stoltman remains one of the biggest superstars in strongman, and he still hasn’t reached 30 years old. The athlete seems to understand he has plenty of time to rebound. He might put himself back on an elite map with a tentpole victory at the 2023 SC.

Featured image: @tomstoltmanofficial on Instagram