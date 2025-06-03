A tomato recall due to risk of salmonella contamination has been elevated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to its highest warning level.

The FDA marked the tomato recall affecting three states as Class I, meaning there is a risk of “serious adverse health consequences or death,” on May 28.

Williams Farms Repack LLC first announced it was recalling the tomatoes, which were supplied by H&C Farms, on May 2 after being notified that there was a risk they had been contaminated with salmonella.

Williams Farms Repack LLC is recalling some tomatoes due to a potential contamination of Salmonella. FDA

Salmonella is a type of bacteria and one of the most common causes of fatal food borne illness in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of salmonella infection range from nonexistent in some people to diarrhea, fever, stomach pain or serious complications. Most people will recover without treatment, but high-risk groups, such as kids under 5 and the elderly, may experience more severe illness.

No illnesses had been reported when the recall was announced.

Which Tomatoes Were Recalled?

The Williams Farms Repack LLC recall affects nine package sizes of tomatoes sold to wholesalers and distributors in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina between April 23 and 28.