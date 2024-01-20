Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.
[Editor’s note: PSN game release dates are subject to change without notice. Game details are gathered from press releases from their individual publishers and/or ESRB rating descriptions.]
Hey y’all! This week the team discusses The Last of Us Part II Remastered, as well as the upcoming Tomb Raider I-III Remastered release. Plus a listener letter led a discussion on some of the team’s toughest fought boss battles.
Stuff We Talked About
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – PS5
- Tekken 8 – PS5
- Foamstars PlayStation Plus Monthly Game Announcement Blog
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered Features Blog
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Features Blog
- Evolution of Tekken and PlayStation Blog
- Listener letter
- God of War Ragnarök
The Cast
Kristen Zitani – Senior Content Communications Specialist, SIE
