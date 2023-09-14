In 1996, the first Tomb Raider game officially launched, skyrocketing to the top of the charts. With its groundbreaking 3D graphics, immersive environments, and thought-provoking puzzles, gamers everywhere were spellbound by Lara’s adventures. The original D-Pad controller provided precise control as players navigated Lara through treacherous terrains. Tomb Raider elegantly showcased the synergy of PlayStation’s capabilities, CRT displays, and intuitive D-Pad controls, laying the foundation for Lara Croft’s enduring legacy.





Play Video





The franchise found a home on PlayStation thanks to Tomb Raider’s success. Tomb Raider II and III’s console versions were exclusive to the platform, further solidifying the link between Lara Croft and PlayStation.

The relationship between the two is as legendary as Lara’s expeditions, filled with adventure, mystery, and discovery. Lara Croft has left an unforgettable legacy on PlayStation consoles, and her journey is far from over.

The iconic hero’s epic adventures will now be beautifully presented on PS4 & PS5 with enhanced graphics, allowing longtime fans and brand-new players to experience the timeless magic of the Tomb Raider franchise like never before.

Not only will the original three games be remastered, but players will be able to experience the corresponding expansions for each entry for the first time on consoles.

Unfinished Business – In these two expert levels, Lara has discovered the ruined segment of an alien city, allegedly containing an alien hatchery. She must destroy the aliens before they infest the world.

The Gold Mask – Four action-packed levels previously available online only. Lara explores an abandoned mine shaft in Alaska and discovers a strange and hidden world. Many surprises await as Lara uncovers the secret of the Golden Mask.

The Lost Artifact – Six levels unveil the dramatic conclusion of events set in motion in Tomb Raider Ill. Lara is searching for the fifth artifact, rumored to be the legendary Hand of Rathmore. It is the key to unlocking the final secret of the ancient meteor’s powers.

From the treacherous tombs of Peru in the original Tomb Raider to the awe-inspiring sights of Venice in Tomb Raider II and the mystical realm of India in Tomb Raider III, players will embark on a nostalgic journey filled with breathtaking landscapes and ingenious puzzles. Dust off your gear, sharpen your wits, and prepare to step into Lara Croft’s adventurous shoes once again as we accompany Lara on her original globe-trotting expeditions.

The Tomb Raider series is full of secrets, traps, tricks, and collectibles. One of our favorites is finding Lara’s secret treasure room in Tomb Raider II. We’ve compiled a few tips and tricks below to aid in your adventures:

Tomb Raider I

In Level 3: Lost Valley, your objectives contain five secrets hidden on temple rooftops or inside secret waterfalls. A hidden shotgun will be key to taking out the dinosaurs you’ll encounter throughout this zone. Once obtained, collect the three gears needed to open the entrance to the Tomb of Qualopec.

Tomb Raider II

Throughout the game, there are various secret pickups hidden in different levels. You need to collect all of them. Secrets are typically hidden in hard-to-reach places or behind breakable walls. Use your keen observation skills to find them. You can access the inventory menu to check your progress in collecting secrets.

Continue playing through the game until you reach the final level called Home Sweet Home. Make sure you have collected all secrets in all levels up to this point. In this level, you’ll eventually come across Lara’s Mansion. This level is unique because it serves as a hub world. You’ll find a room called the Trophy Room inside Lara’s Mansion. In this room, you can display the artifacts and treasures you’ve collected throughout the game. To access Lara’s secret treasure room, you’ll have to find the switch in the garden maze that opens the treasure room under the stairs.

Tomb Raider III

Continue playing through the game until you reach the final level called Meteorite Cavern. Make sure you have collected all secrets in all levels up to this point. If all secrets have been picked up throughout the levels by the time you get here, a new level called All Hallows will become available.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered includes:

Tomb Raider I + The Unfinished Business Expansion

Tomb Raider II + The Gold Mask Expansion

Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact Expansion

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is available for pre-order now. Please accept an enormous thank you from the teams here at Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics! It’s a great honor to bring our favorite games back to life.