It was the strength of that Glory script that brought Jarre’s Tombstone treatment to the attention of actor Kevin Costner, who circled the project until he discovered his old Silverado pal, writer-director Lawrence Kasdan, also wanted to make a Wyatt Earp picture. So Costner dropped out of Tombstone while publicly announcing in the trades the movie Wyatt Earp. Jarre claimed in the press that Costner’s maneuver was “an attempt to crush my picture.” Costner’s talent agency CAA certainly tried to handicap Tombstone by refusing to let any of their clients read the Tombstone screenplay.

But as a 1993 EW report noted, Tombstone still had an advantage: they were ready to shoot… if they could only find a cast. So the producers angled to do the film relatively quick and cheap, letting Jarre direct and going so far as to sneak Kurt Russell, a CAA client but also an actor who lost out on the lead role of Bull Durham to Costner, a copy of the Tombstone script through a rival agency’s liaison.

In a 2006 interview, Russell recalled, “Jarre and Costner were going to do the movie. Then Costner decided he liked the idea of doing not Tombstone but Wyatt Earp, with Kasdan writin’ it. And he gave the movie to Kevin with his best wishes. ‘Good luck.’ I got the script from my old [agency] Jarre was with, William Morris. And I thought it was a phenomenal script, and I called and said I wanted to do it, and they said [wait a minute]—because Costner was at CAA… and there was the Kasdan project and blah blah blah.”

Russell was undeterred. He even went so far as to go to Andrew G. Vajna’s Cinergi Pictures to independently raise $25 million for the picture. Disney/Hollywood Pictures, meanwhile, would distribute… if they could get Tombstone out in theaters by Christmas Day of that year, a full six months ahead of Costner/Kasdan’s Wyatt Earp. To do this, Tombstone needed to start shooting barely seven months before release.

The one thing that everyone who worked on Tombstone praises is Jarre’s layered, witty, and morally complex screenplay. What they are also uniformly circumspect about is his brief and bitter stint at attempting to direct it. The basic facts of the situation are plain and grim: Jarre directed Russell, Kilmer, Sam Elliot, and the rest of the cast for a mere four weeks. After which time, Disney and Cinergi unceremoniously fired him. The specifics of why he was let go are trickier.

According to PR-massaged statements (and the film’s Wikipedia page), Jarre was allegedly taken off the picture because he fell drastically behind schedule. In EW’s 1993 expose, producer James Jacks said, “Kevin was shooting in an unconventional, old-fashioned John Ford style, with very few close-ups. Andy Vajna and others finally felt that when Kevin was finished, the movie wouldn’t work.” Actor Sam Elliot, meanwhile, told the same publication, “I knew from the third day Kevin couldn’t direct. He wasn’t getting the shots he needed.”