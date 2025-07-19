A spokesperson for the Tomorrowland music festival says a Canadian woman has died after attending the large gathering in Belgium.

Debby Wilmsen said in an emailed statement that a 35-year-old Canadian woman fell ill at the festival on Friday.

She said the woman was given first aid and then taken to Antwerp University Hospital, but festival organizers were told Saturday morning that the woman had died.

Wilmsen said the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office is investigating the cause of death. The office did not respond to requests for information on the woman.

Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of reports that a Canadian woman has died in Belgium but said it would not release information due to privacy considerations.

Spokesperson Sabrina Williams said Global Affairs Canada is in contact with local authorities.

A massive fire engulfed the main stage two days before the annual music festival began on Friday in the town of Boom, north of Brussels.

Tomorrowland draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe and runs across two weekends, ending on July 27.