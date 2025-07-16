A huge fire on Wednesday at Belgium’s Tomorrowland music festival site has “severely damaged” the main stage two days before the event was due to start, organizers said.

No one was injured in the incident. Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland.

”Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” the organizers posted on the event’s website. ”We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”

The annual festival in the town of Boom, north of Brussels, has been running for 20 years and draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe. This year’s event is scheduled to start Friday.

WATCH | Eyewitness video of the fire: Fire breaks out at Belgium’s Tomorrowland music festival site Eyewitness video shows dark smoke billowing and fireworks exploding after a fire broke out Wednesday on the main stage of the Tomorrowland Festival in Boom, Belgium, two days before the event was due to start. No one was injured in the incident, organizers said.



More than 600 artists are set to play over the course of the festival. There are 15 stages in total, but more than a dozen artists including Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta were scheduled for the main stage.

The statement said organizers’ focus is now on “finding solutions” for the festival weekend.

The cause of the fire was not given.