Toncoin (TON) has taken the crypto market by storm, but its meteoric rise has also cast a spotlight on Telegram-bot tokens, drawing attention to the historical affiliation between TON Network and the instant messaging giant, Telegram.

Crypto enthusiasts have long regarded Telegram as a pioneer in exploring blockchain technology. Toncoin’s genesis lies in the “Telegram Open Network” (TON) project which, after facing legal hurdles, rebranded as “The Open Network” in 2020.

In recent months, TON has witnessed a surge in investor interest, evident from on-chain data and Santiment’s TON Social Dominance chart, which recorded a significant spike in June 2023.

This heightened attention has played a pivotal role in propelling TON’s price upwards, with its current value at $1.89, as reported by CoinGecko. Notably, TON has gained 1.8% in the last 24 hours and an impressive 28.9% over the past seven days.

Telegram-Affiliated Tokens Outshine The Crypto Market

While the global crypto market cap has seen a contraction of nearly 10% since August 1, Telegram-affiliated tokens have defied the trend, delivering consistent double-digit gains during the same period. This intriguing correlation hints at the emergence of yet another thriving sector within the crypto market.

What adds to the intrigue is the fact that these bot tokens have yet to find their way onto mainstream exchanges. As a result, the fear of missing out (FOMO) could intensify among strategic investors eager to capitalize on potential gains once these tokens hit the exchange listings.

Toncoin Breakout Signals Market Shift

September 1 marked a significant turning point for Toncoin, as its price broke free from the resistance trendline that had held it in a downtrend for over eight months. This breakout signifies a change in market dynamics, where participants may transition from selling on rallies sentiment to buying on dips.

TON market cap currently at $6.4 billion. Chart: TradingView.com

The road ahead for TON appears promising, with price targets set at $2, $2.37, and $2.64. These milestones represent the evolving landscape of Telegram-affiliated tokens and the growing influence of the TON Network within the crypto ecosystem.

In the midst of Toncoin’s solid ascent, Telegram-bot tokens have come into focus, rekindling interest in the TON Network’s close ties with Telegram. This newfound attention has triggered a significant surge in TON’s value, while the broader crypto market grapples with fluctuations.

As these tokens await mainstream exchange listings, strategic investors eagerly eye potential gains in this burgeoning sector, fueling the ever-expanding crypto narrative.

(This site’s content should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from