Last month, we reported that the legendary singer Tony Bennett had passed away at the age of 96 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Today, on what would have been Bennett’s 97th birthday, his family is speaking out to reveal his powerful final words.

Tony’s Final Words

Daily Mail reported that Tony’s son Danny and widow Susan sat down with “Today” host Hoda Kotb this morning to remember the late singer.

“His last words to me [were], ‘Thank you,’” Danny revealed. “Can’t say it better than that.”

When asked what her final moments with Tony were like, Susan said that he told her that he “loved” her.

“He would wake up every day and still say that,” she said. “He woke up happy everyday, even if had a bad day [the day before] or a bad night, he didn’t remember it.”

“That was the only blessing. He always woke up happy. He’d say, ‘Susan, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me,’” she added. “He would say that all the time.”

Susan went on to say that Tony was not aware that he had Alzheimer’s in his final months, and that he never let the disease slow him down.

“When he was diagnosed, Danny and I thought, This is it, he’s gonna have to slow down,’” she explained. “But Tony was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, I want to keep singing.’”

‘Music Never Left Him’

Susan then said that “music never left him,” and that Tony was singing right up until the very end.

“A couple of days ago he was singing,” she revealed. “He sang ‘Because of You.’ We were getting him up to exercise and it was easy if I used the piano. I said, ‘Tony why don’t you get up and you can sing.’ Any excuse to get him up. So he did and he sang ‘Because of You.’ That was the last song he sang. The music never left him.”

“When he did have more alert moments, like first thing in the morning, he didn’t ask about anyone or anything except, “Am I working tonight?’” she continued. “He would say, ‘Susan, am I in a good theater tonight?’”

Susan also recalled that she and Tony recently watched some YouTube videos of his own performances.

“He asked, ‘Was I always popular?’ I said, ‘Yes sweetheart, you were popular for over 70 years.’ And he said, “That’s because I stayed with quality,’” she recounted. “Tony loved being a public person, he loved being an entertainer. He would say, ‘I’m in the business of making people feel good.’ He felt that was a very noble thing.”

Though Susan and Tony had a 40 year age gap between them, she told Kotb that they “never saw” a “generational gap” in their marriage.

“We just absolutely loved each other, and he was my life,” she said. “I lost my North star, but there’s no reason to feel bad for me because my life has been wonderful.”

Tony Passes Away

Tony tragically passed away on July 21 after his lengthy Alzheimer’s battle.

“Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today,” Bennett’s rep told People Magazine.

“The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren,” the rep continued.

Tony was a true legend, and there will never be another one like him. Please join us in saying a prayer for his family during this difficult time.