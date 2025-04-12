Tony Blanco, a gregarious slugger who hit 181 home runs and won a batting title during his eight seasons in Japan, was buried on Thursday in the Dominican Republic following a memorial service as the nation continues to mourn the over 200 people who died when the roof of a popular nightclub collapsed early on Tuesday.

Family, friends and fans gathered to say their final goodbyes to the 44-year-old during the service, which took place in a city near the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo. At least one person carried a photo of Blanco from his time with the Yokohama BayStars.

“Tony was such a great guy and ballplayer,” Craig Brazell, whose career in Japan overlapped with Blanco’s, told The Japan Times. “He always had a great sense of humor on and off the field.”