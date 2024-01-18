Tony Yayo has disputed The Game’s claims that Dr. Dre sided with 50 Cent in their feud due to the G-Unit boss’ status as a cash cow for the record label.

Yayo popped up on VladTV earlier this week where he rehashed his account of 50 and Game’s beef and his recollection of what led to the West Coast rapper’s split from G-Unit aside from money.

“That’s not the situation,” Yayo claimed. “The situation is money and egos. N-ggas was making money and even I had an ego. I thought I was unstoppable throwing milkshakes n-ggas in Burger King. I thought I was better than anybody.

“My life a movie. My shit like a 2Pac; I just don’t praise the shit. It was money and ego. I just got out of jail. I’m eating. I come out of my condo and I’m looking at Battery Park. 50 made me rich and I didn’t drop an album yet.”

Yayo’s comments come in response to The Game’s recent appearance on VladTV where he spoke about his relationship souring with Dr. Dre when recording Doctor’s Advocate in 2006 due to his friendship with 50 Cent.

“He financially and infrastructurely he had to take sides with who Jimmy [Iovine] took sides with which was 50 [Cent],” Game said. “It made sense because that’s where the bulk of the money was being made and he didn’t want to piss 50 off because he was the breadwinner.

By the time Game returned to the West Coast after pushing his “One Blood” single throughout NYC, that’s when his relationship with 50 went haywire.

“That’s where me and 50’s relationship really went left because he didn’t like the support I was getting in the building,” Game continued.

In a 2022 VladTV interview, Yayo previously said the intense hatred between 50 and The Game can be traced all the way back to Jimmy Henchmen, the record executive in charge of Czar Entertainment, which managed Game and a slew of other artists.

While Henchmen is currently serving six life sentences on drug charges and for the alleged murder-for-hire against G-Unit’s Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher, Yayo suggested that The Game and 50 Cent got off on the wrong foot during Henchmen’s feud with Chris Lightly – the iconic Violator Management music executive who died by suicide in 2012.

“I tell you the poison in that was Jimmy Henchmen,” Yayo told Vlad. “Jimmy Henchmen never liked Chris Lighty. He never liked Chris Lighty and there was always jealousy, and rest in peace to Chris Lightly. You know that’s my icon. So Chris Lighty always had hate from people because you know he had P. Diddy, he had 50, he had Foxy, he had [L.L. Cool J].”