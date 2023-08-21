Tony Yayo has taken credit for starting the BBL (Brazilian butt lift) trend, saying that his “So Seductive” video brought the movement to the mainstream.

The G-Unit member stopped by The Danza Project alongside Uncle Murda, where the pair spoke about the late DJ Kay Slay’s impact on Hip Hop, including that he was one of the earliest pioneers when it comes to promoting and showing interest in curvier women through his Straight Stuntin’ magazine.

“Kay Slay was the godfather of [that]. He damn near brought that to the game with them magazines,” Murda said.

“It was to the point where the [music video] director put the Dominican joint — ’cause you know [in] New York we got bad Dominicans, bad Puerto Ricans — they would put them in the joint,” Yayo chimed in.

“I’m like, ‘I might want some chocolate with the fatty in my shit!’ So it came to a point where I’m like, ‘Listen, man. I gotta have this in my video.’ That’s why in ‘So Seductive’ I had Buffie the Body. She was the first BBL you seen in your life.”

He continued: “So when you think about it, I started the BBL movement! Give me my props! I started the BBL movement. I did! Not me personally, but I started the movement … That was ’04, ’05, ’06.

“Slay was rocking hard, but I put that shit on the forefront with the video ‘So Seductive.’ That was the fattest ass you seen, shout out to Buffie.”

Released in May 2005, “So Seductive” served as the first single off Tony Yayo’s debut album Thoughts of a Predicate Felon, and remains his most commercially successful solo song having peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It also remains Yayo’s only song to ever chart outside the U.S., cracking the top 30 in the U.K. The Punch-produced track was later nominated for best Club Banger at the 2005 VIBE Awards, but lost out to Amerie’s “1 Thing.”

The “So Seductive” video is also famous for inspiring John Cena’s signature “You Can’t See Me” move, which he would use to taunt opponents in the ring during his heyday as a wrestler.

“The reason I did this is ’cause while we were making the album to which my theme music is on, my younger brother Sean was always our litmus test … He was ruthless, man,” Cena explained on The Tonight Show last year.

“He heard ‘The Time is Now’ and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos. He put his hand over his head and kinda like bopped his head. And I was like, ‘What are you doing? This is ridiculous.’

“He was like, ‘Nah, this is the Tony Yayo dance!’ And I’m like, ‘I’ll do it on TV.’ And he’s like, ‘I dare you to do it on TV.’”

Revisit Tony Yayo’s “So Seductive” video below: