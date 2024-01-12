50 Cent‘s social media post throwing shots at his former G-Unit compatriots Lloyd Banks and Young Buck got over 58,000 likes, but Tony Yayo apparently wasn’t one of them.

In a new interview with Vlad TV, Yayo said he was unaware that 50 had mockingly compared his massive arena tour, on which Yayo was a hypeman alongside Uncle Murda, to presumably less-well-attended shows by Banks and Buck.

“I didn’t even know he said that,” Yayo said of 50 when Vlad mentioned the comments.

Vlad then asked why Banks and Buck were not on 50’s Final Lap Tour.

“I don’t want to get into Banks, because Banks is my guy and he really don’t like you,” Yayo told the media personality. “With Buck, it’s really not no smoke. When you look at Buck, everything was kind of more on him.”

He added: “I didn’t grow up with Buck; I grew up with Banks and 50. [But] to me, it’s all love. I saw The Game’s interview with you and he didn’t disrespect me at all, and I won’t disrespect him.”

50 Cent’s comments about Lloyd Banks and Young Buck were captured in a video recap of a show in New Jersey last September. The G-Unit general dissed his former soldiers by jabbing their careers.

“They think this is something? Wait ‘til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour,” he joked while backstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

Fif then targeted Buck by saying: “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” referencing the Tennessee native’s debut album.

While Banks has remained quiet in the aftermath of 50’s comments, Buck has been outspoken about his fractured relationship with the Power mogul.

During a recent appearance on Wildride! with Steve-O, Buck questioned why 50 seemingly wants to “Ja Rule” him, referencing his long-running beef with the Murder Inc. hitmaker.

“I don’t know what I did to make him want to see me not feed my children,” Buck said. “50’s his own person, but I would never wish death or wanna see him not be able to feed his family. Yeah, we had our misunderstandings — I don’t even call them beefs.

“But to do some of the things that he’s done in attempt to try to discredit my name, discredit me as a person, to damage my character and put out all these false narratives of different things in regards to certain craziness that I’ve went through.”

He continued: “It’s just like, ‘You rich, my man. You still doing your thing. I love your TV show Power, you know what I mean? Why are you doing this to me?! Bruh, we was once brothers. I’ve always looked at you as big brother.

“‘Yes, I’ve made mistakes too but I’ve never done anything to try to take food out of your mouth or stop you from eating.’ To see how aggressive he is towards me makes me feel like, ‘Damn, are you trying to Ja Rule me, too?!’”