There’s no shortage of advice out there on the right work-life balance, and a new study gives us some fresh insight into the potential dangers of overwork: spending too much time on the job can lead to significant changes in neurological structure.





According to a team of researchers from the Republic of Korea, those changes are in brain areas linked to our ability to plan, organize, and perform tasks; working memory; and managing our emotions.





While the method used in the study can’t distinguish cause from effect, it’s a concern that there could be some kind of association between working long hours and brain health.

“While the behavioral and psychological consequences of overwork have been well documented, little is known about its direct effects on brain structure. Prior research has suggested that chronic stress and insufficient recovery may alter brain morphology, but empirical neuroimaging evidence remains limited,” write the researchers in their published paper.





The team analyzed brain scans and the working habits of 110 individuals. Consisting mostly of healthcare workers, 32 of those in the study logged an excessive number of working hours each week (52 hours or more), while the other 78 worked standard hours.





Compared with those who had a regular working week, workers who banked overtime showed larger volumes of gray matter in brain areas mentioned above. For example, there was a 19 percent increase in the volume of the middle frontal gyrus in those who worked long hours – a brain region involved in cognitive function.





So what does more gray matter mean? Well, it’s complicated: it can be both positive and negative. The researchers don’t draw any firm conclusions here about how brain health is being affected, but it’s something that demands further investigation.





And of course this research doesn’t stand alone. Multiple studies link overwork to brain damage, which suggests the structural changes revealed in this latest investigation are more likely to be bad news than good news.





“These findings suggest that long working hours may induce neuroadaptive changes, potentially impacting cognitive and emotional health,” write the researchers.





It’s difficult to make generalizations of course: different jobs will affect our bodies in different ways, and multiple factors influence our health outside of work. However, the consensus is that too much work is usually not great for our health.





With the coronavirus pandemic also prompting a rethink about our relationship to work, and experiments like four-day working weeks being carried out, the study is another reminder of the value of putting limits on work when we can.





“Future research should explore the long-term implications of these structural brain changes and whether they lead to cognitive decline or mental health disorders,” write the researchers.





“The results underscore the importance of addressing overwork as an occupational health concern and highlight the need for workplace policies that mitigate excessive working hours.”

The research has been published in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.