



At 41, most people are juggling careers, families, and future plans, not bracing for a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. But that’s exactly what happened to a dad from Australia, who is now spreading awareness of a little-known reality: Alzheimer’s is not just a disease of old age. Fraser was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia that strikes earlier in life, before the age of 65. He now regularly shares videos on YouTube chronicling his journey, revealing that his symptoms began as early as two and a half years before the shocking diagnosis. As many people would do, Fraser initially kept dismissing his memory issues as something related to stress. In one of the videos, he recalled the shock of realizing his memory issues were getting out of hand, particularly when he started forgetting details about the people closest to him, like what his teenage daughters had planned for the day. Fraser shared one incident where he nearly called the police, convinced his daughter was missing, only to find out she was at the movies, just as she had told him multiple times. Now, his family helps him stay on track, his kids text him their schedules and repeat plans, knowing he might not remember the first time. Another surprising symptom that Fraser began noticing was the changes in his sleep pattern and the quality of his rest. He recalled that during periods when his mental health declined, his sleep noticeably worsened. Although some of that has improved, he admits that certain aspects of his nighttime rest still have not fully returned to normal. “I tend to get my full night’s sleep in again. I do wake up sometimes throughout the night though, a bit more than I probably used to. But I can still fall asleep all right. What I have noticed though, is that I sleep now during the day. I have to sleep during the day now, because I just feel exhausted,” he said in a video. Fraser’s channel captures several candid moments that reveal what it’s truly like to forget details. One clip shows him staring off into the distance multiple times, struggling to recall specifics from a recent golf outing with friends. He later admits how he had trouble remembering names and specifics: “It just becomes very foggy, even when I’m motivated to speak, even when I want to speak – I just can’t,” Fraser explained.