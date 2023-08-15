1. Contains protective plant compounds

Nutritional profile of fennel

An 80g serving of fennel contains:

• 10 kcals / 40 kJ

• 0.7g protein

• 0.2g fat

• 1.4g carbohydrates

• 2.6g fibre

• 352mg potassium

• 34mcg folate

• 112mcg carotene

What are the 10 top health benefits of fennel?

1. Contains protective plant compounds

All parts of the fennel are rich in plant compounds that have valuable, protective properties. These include chlorogenic acid, limonene and quercetin – studies suggest that those who enjoy a diet rich in plant compounds like these, have a lower risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, obesity and type II diabetes.

2. May maintain a healthy heart

A good source of fibre as well as heart-friendly nutrients like potassium and folate means vegetables like fennel may support heart health. As a result, a plentiful intake in the diet appears to lower blood pressure and may manage cholesterol, too.

3. May support healthy skin

Fennel contains beta-carotene (which is converted to vitamin A in the body) and vitamin C, a nutrient important for collagen production and tissue repair. Both these nutrients play an important role in maintaining the health of the skin, as well as the mucous membranes that protect organs like the respiratory tract.

4. May be anti-inflammatory

Rich in antioxidant nutrients like vitamin C and plant flavonoids such as quercetin, fennel in a concentrated form (fennel seed extract) may help reduce inflammation.

5. May aid weight management

Low in calories but full of flavour, fennel is a useful ingredient to include in a weight management plan. With a low glycaemic index (GI) and high fibre contribution, fennel may help moderate blood sugar release as part of a main meal.

6. May curb appetite

A compound called anethole, found in fennel, may have appetite-suppressing properties, this suggests consuming fennel before a meal, for example as a tea, may be useful for curbing appetite. However, supplementing with fennel extract appears not to have the same effect, as such research is conflicting and more studies are needed.

7. May improve the symptoms of anaemia

Fennel is a good source of folate, a vitamin needed for healthy red blood cell formation. Increasing your intake of folate-rich foods may improve symptoms of anaemia. Folate is also an important nutrient to include in your diet during pregnancy.

8. May support breast milk production

Anecdotal reports supported by some studies suggest that a compound called anethole in fennel may have the ability to increase the quality and quantity of breast milk. The mechanism behind this is thought to be the promotion of prolactin, a hormone that signals the body to produce breast milk.

9. May alleviate some menopausal symptoms

A review of 10 studies reported that supplementing with fennel extract may relieve hot flashes, vaginal dryness and sleep disturbances in menopausal women. However, it should be noted that the studies involved small sample sizes and did not account for other factors such as physical activity and nutrition.

10. May have anti-bacterial properties

Studies suggest that fennel extract inhibits the growth of potentially harmful microbes including Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.

Is fennel tea good for you?

Fennel tea is ideal if you feel a cold coming on, that’s because drinking the tea may help your body respond to the infection thanks to its anti-viral properties. It may also support digestion, freshen breath and help promote sleep.

Is fennel safe for everyone?

For the majority of people, enjoying whole fennel as part of a healthy, balanced diet is safe. However, those with an allergy to celery and carrot may also be allergic to fennel. Furthermore, pregnant mothers, infants and babies should avoid consuming the seeds, drinking the tea or supplementing with an extract because compounds in fennel may not be safe for babies and being phyto-oestrogenic may disrupt maternal hormones.

More concentrated sources, such as extracts and supplements, should always be used with caution and preferably under the supervision of an appropriate health professional.

Visit the NHS website to read more about allergies.

Overall, is fennel good for you?

Fennel, in its various forms, has been used in alternative forms of medicine for years, and it’s easy to see why. It offers multiple benefits to health and has attracted a lot of attention as a therapeutic agent for a wide range of conditions.

If you are concerned about food allergies or other issues relating to the use of fennel, please consult your GP or registered dietician for guidance.

Nicola Shubrook is a nutritional therapist and works with both private clients and the corporate sector. She is an accredited member of the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and the Complementary & Natural Healthcare Council (CNHC). Find out more at urbanwellness.co.uk.

Kerry Torrens BSc. (Hons) PgCert MBANT is a registered nutritionist with a post graduate diploma in personalised nutrition and nutritional therapy. She is a member of the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and a member of the Guild of Food Writers. Over the last 15 years she has been a contributing author to a number of nutritional and cookery publications including BBC Good Food.

All health content on bbcgoodfood.com is provided for general information only, and should not be treated as a substitute for the medical advice of your own doctor or any other healthcare professional. If you have any concerns about your general health, you should contact your local healthcare provider. See our website terms and conditions for more information.