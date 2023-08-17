For hungry bellies during the afternoon slump, these healthy snacks are what’s needed. They’re perfect for little hands, too, and packed full of nutritional benefits. If you’re looking for something to get kids in the kitchen, you’ll be glad to hear they’re easy to prepare as well. Check out our guide to kids’ cooking projects for more ideas on delicious dinners that will keep budding chefs busy.

What about homemade snacks?

The current advice relates to shop-bought snacks only – this means that homemade snacks for kids are excluded from the two-a-day, 100-calorie limit. This is because making your own recipe puts you in control of the ingredients, and therefore they are likely to be lower in sugar, salt, saturated fat and additives. It’s worth remembering that fruit and vegetables are not limited, and are always the best choice for children between meals.

Healthy snacks recipes

1. Pitta pocket

Ready in minutes by using a few wholesome ingredients, pitta pockets are the perfect solution to the mid-afternoon munchies. This wholemeal pitta stuffed with chicken breast, cucumber and sweet cherry tomatoes is under 150 calories and low in fat.

2. Red pepper hummus with crispbread snaps

This red pepper hummus is a great way to sneak more veg into this delicious dip. Pair with crunchy courgette, carrot and cucumber batons for a simple, quick snack that’s high in fibre. Plus, it’s dairy- and gluten-free.

3. Fruitburst muffins

These bite-sized, low-fat fruity muffins are full of apricots, cranberries and blueberries, and make an ideal afternoon snack or on-the-go breakfast. You may want to double the batch and keep some for yourself!

4. Frozen fruit sticks

These fun, fruity skewers make a quick and simple dessert or snack, and the lime and passion fruit drizzle adds another dimension to these DIY ice pops. They’re packed with vitamin C, thanks to all the fresh fruit.

5. Instant frozen berry yogurt

Three ingredients, 2 minutes and a blender are all you need to whip up this sweet, low-calorie frozen berry yogurt. It has the texture of ice cream, flavour of summer and fewer calories than your standard pud.

6. Rainbow fruit skewers

Full of colour and fresh fruit, these vitamin-packed skewers lend lunchboxes a bit of rainbow cheer. Kids like helping assemble them, and you can vary the colours and fruit varieties.

7. Fruity sundae

This pot of yogurt swirled with mashed strawberries and topped with mixed berries is lower in sugar than shop-bought yogurts. And, instead of a long list of additives and ingredients, this is simply made with fruit and natural yogurt. Pack in airtight containers or a recycled screw-top jar and you’ll be cutting down on plastic waste, too.

8. Choco-dipped tangerines

We all crave chocolate sometimes, and presenting it as a tempting shell for something fruity is a great way to satisfy tastebuds. These delicious tangerine bites are perfect for kids and adults alike.

9. Cheese wheatmeal biscuits

Our quick-cook biscuits combine wholemeal flour with oatmeal and cheddar for a savoury bite that’s perfect for lunchboxes. They’re low in sugar and made with none of the nasties you’ll find in processed biscuits. Cut into your kids’ favourite shapes, or simply roll into balls and flatten.

10. Sweet potato crisps

Made with just two ingredients – sweet potatoes and olive oil – these baked crisps couldn’t be simpler. Why spend money on processed packets of crisps when you can make your own in half an hour?

