Top 10 most comforting potato recipes

1. Creamy cheese & potato bake

This comforting cheese & potato bake is the perfect accompaniment to a hearty meat main or vegetarian centrepiece. It’s a great dish to stick in the middle of the table and let everyone take a big scoop.

2. Cottage pie

Nothing says comfort food like a potato-topped pie and this classic cottage pie recipe is great value and makes for a perfect family dinner. It also freezes really well, so if you’re serving less people it’s still a great dish to serve and portion up the rest for another day.

3. Cheesy bean baked potatoes

Switch up your baked potato with beans and cheese and make our cheesy bean potatoes. These would be great served with sausages and salad on the side. What’s more they can be easily reheated.

4. Air-fryer baked potatoes

We all know that cooking a jacket potato in the oven is time-consuming and uses a lot of energy, especially if you’re cooking for only one or two people. If you haven’t tried it yet, use your air-fryer to cook your baked potato to achieve a crispy skin with a fluffy centre in a fraction of the time and cost. Looking to experiment with your filling? Check out our top 15 baked potato toppings for some new ideas.

5. Cheesy broccoli-stuffed potato

Serve up these cheesy broccoli-stuffed potatoes for your kids. They’d make a great party or picnic side dish and are an easy way of getting in one of their five-a-day. Check out our other healthy kids’ recipes for more inspiration.

6. Leek & potato soup

Of all the comforting winter soups, a leek & potato soup might be the most well-loved and recognised. It’s cheap, easy to make and this recipe can be easily adjusted for the number of portions you want. Add a final flourish of buttered leeks and a drizzle of cream for a crowd-pleasing starter, lunch or light dinner.

7. Triple cheese & bacon dauphinoise

Elevate this classic potato dish with warm, gooey melted cheddar, parmesan and gruyère, topped with crispy bacon bits in this triple cheese & bacon dauphinoise dish. It’s a show stopping side that will go down a treat at your next dinner party or family gathering. Have a look at our top tips for next level dauphinoise potatoes so they’re perfect every time.

8. Sausage & leek mash pie

You can make this sausage & leek mash pie in advance ready for busy weeknights, so you can come home after a long day and enjoy a warm and comforting dinner. Adding mustard to the mash also gives a gentle kick of heat for a truly moreish pie.

9. No-fuss shepherd’s pie

This classic comfort food sees lamb mince topped with creamy mashed potato for the ultimate family favourite. Our no-fuss shepherd’s pie is easy to make and and can be frozen for another day if you have leftovers. If you’re looking to do a twist on the classic, check out our other shepherd’s pie recipes for some delicious new versions.

10. Cauliflower cheese soup

Throw a new spin on this comforting classic by blending into a smooth and creamy cauliflower cheese soup recipe. It would make for a wonderfully warming lunch or serve as a starter at dinner. For more inspiration have a look at our favourite soup recipe ideas that you can warm up with.

