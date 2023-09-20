This rustic fruit crumble cake made with raisins and mixed spice, and topped with a crunchy hazelnut crumble topping turns a traditional apple crumble into a freezable loaf cake that can be enjoyed as a quick sweet breakfast instead of a slice of banana bread, or alongside a cup of tea in the afternoon.

This luxurious dessert by Moyra Fraser combines the classic rhubarb custard pie with a crumble. Sweet rhubarb, gently warmed with golden caster sugar, nestled in a flaky pastry crust, is topped with a luscious vanilla custard infused with rhubarb juices – a crunchy blend of oats, ginger and demerara sugar crowns this masterpiece. Baked to perfection, it’s a symphony of flavours and textures in every bite. Serve warm for a truly delightful treat.

Enjoy these delectable plum almond crumble bars. A buttery mixture of ground almonds, flour and sugar forms a crunchy base, layered with a luscious filling of plums, cinnamon and almond batter. It is topped with a generous sprinkle of flaked almonds for that perfect finishing touch. Baked to golden perfection, it’s a heavenly treat to savour.

A brilliant combination of two great puddings – sponge and crumble. Try reader Bridie Bannon’s fruity traybake. It’s a tremendous transportable pudding you can put into lunch boxes for a pick-me-up.

6. Plum crumble

Make the perfect crunchy crumble topping using two types of sugar and almonds before piling on top of ripe cooking plums such as Victoria or dessert plums spiced with cinnamon and orange zest.

With all the beautiful flavours of a crumble but in the form of a lovely moist muffin, these bakes are sure to be a hit this autumn. Make them in a big batch of up to 12 muffins, then reduce waste by freezing your leftovers for your next afternoon tea.

This variation on the traditional apple crumble is quick, easy to make and feeds up to six people. Sweetening the apples with apricot jam and orange juice gives them a delicious fruity flavour, and adding a little syrup to the oat crumble creates chewy clusters.

Simmer rhubarb in port and caster sugar to sweeten it before adding it to the filling of this autumnal dessert. Serve warm with homemade vanilla ice cream or cold with piping hot vanilla custard. See our helpful recipe tip for a quick method for making homemade vanilla custard.

Besides juicy Braeburn apples, why not add your foraged blackberries to create this lovely seasonal dessert? Pre-cooking the topping will make it extra crispy while retaining the fruit’s texture.

It’s hard to beat a traditional apple filling topped with buttery crumble. Our ultimate apple crumble recipe can be made using less than 10 ingredients and on your table in under an hour. Follow along with our helpful step-by-step video to build your confidence in creating this comforting pud.

