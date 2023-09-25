Make this creamy pasta bake with salmon, broccoli, anchovies and sundried tomatoes. It’s perfect for a family midweek meal, and you can easily adapt the recipe depending on what fish and vegetables you have in the fridge.

Do something different with a pack of tortellini. This filling soup is full of fibre and veg, plus it’s low in fat. The perfect lunch or supper. Freeze the soup base for an even quicker meal prep.

Serve this delicious chicken and chorizo ragu over rice or pasta as an easy midweek dinner for the family. Chicken thighs are a more affordable cut of meat than chicken breast and are just as flavourful and juicy. You can freeze any leftovers for another day.

Feed the family this comforting, budget-friendly sausage ragu with pasta. Sausagemeat provides an affordable yet flavourful option to replace more expensive mince. You can freeze the leftovers for another time, which tastes just as good.

This quick and creamy carbonara-style tagliatelle showcases delicious courgettes contrasted with cream and pancetta. With only two simple steps and a helpful step-by-step video, this 30-minute pasta recipe will soon become one of your go-tos.

Upgrade cheesy tomato pasta with gnocchi, chorizo and mozzarella for a comforting bake that makes an excellent midweek meal. Enjoy with homemade focaccia or garlic and basil ciabatta to mop up all the leftover tomato sauce.

Serve this quick, creamy courgette & ricotta lasagne for a last-minute dinner party to impress vegetarian friends. It’s a great way to use courgettes when they’re in season. The recipe was created to serve four, but it is designed to be easily halved or doubled, making a great meal for large groups or romantic dining.

This gooey cheese and chicken pasta bake is a wonderfully warming and creamy option for a midweek dinner. Enjoy with a dressed green salad like our green salad with olive dressing or chopped green salad with herby chilli dressing – the freshness will complement the creamy sauce perfectly.

Discover how to make a superb authentic carbonara using less than ten ingredients (and here’s a secret: not one of them is double cream). The creamy sauce uses only eggs and cheese, and is loosened with pasta water.

Our best-ever spaghetti bolognese is an easy Italian classic with a meaty tomato sauce that the whole family will enjoy. Serving up to six people is great for feeding a hungry hoard, but if you’re cooking for fewer people, fear not because you can freeze the sauce, saving time for a midweek supper.

