This healthy, vegan sweet & sour tofu is bulked out with red pepper and pineapple chunks, and counts as three of your five-a-day. Serve with basmati or wholegrain rice, and add a sprinkling of sesame seeds for extra crunch.

Ever thought of using tofu in a classic, comforting pasta dish? Well, we can assure you that it’s delicious. Our tofu & spinach cannelloni is healthy, packed with protein and makes an ideal family crowd-pleaser. The silken tofu makes the sauce irresistibly smooth and creamy.

These Japanese-inspired veggie patties make moreish, crispy canapés, or you can cook a larger version to serve as a frittata-style veggie main course. Serve with dipping sauces like sweet chilli, cool cucumber raita or spicy salsa.

This no-cook ponzu tofu poke bowl is a great quick lunch for warm days, as you don’t have to get hot and bothered in the kitchen. Loaded with colourful vegetables like edamame, radishes, carrots, spring onion and seaweed, you have a rainbow of colours on your plate and a variety of exciting textures. Also, using quinoa instead of rice adds extra fibre and protein to your meal. Check out our helpful guide on the health benefits of quinoa to find out more.

This moreish braised sesame tofu is served with rice and green beans to provide a healthy vegan dinner for two. The braise is loaded with heat and umami flavour for the tofu to soak up. A delicious, fuss-free dinner that can be on the table in under 30 minutes.

This mapo tofu recipe is hot and strongly flavoured thanks to chilli bean paste and fermented black beans. It takes just 30 minutes to make, so it’s an ideal meat-free midweek meal.

This healthy vegan pasta bake is loaded with tofu to provide plant-based protein. By mixing silken tofu, lemon juice and nutritional yeast, you create a dairy-free, nutty and zesty white sauce to layer into your bake. It’s also packed with spinach, carrots, celery and olives for a healthy and low-calorie vegan dinner.

Silken tofu is the secret ingredient in these fluffy American-style pancakes. Go dairy-free and make a batch of vegan breakfast treats topped with berries, nuts and syrup.

Miso-glazed tofu steaks and zingy Korean-style salad make an unusual veggie main course that will have people coming back for seconds. Expect a carnival of colour, texture and flavours.

Our tofu stir-fry is a great recipe for kids to help make. They can chop up the vegetables (with supervision) and make the sauce for this colourful, fibre-rich stir fry. Serve with fluffy basmati rice on the side.

