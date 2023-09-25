This giant cookie skillet is a good one to bake with the kids, as they can adapt the treat with whatever toppings they want. Some of our favourites include pretzels, which add some salty notes to cut through the sweetness; marshmallows for extra ooze factor; nuts for crunch; or toffee or fudge, if your sweet tooth is insatiable.

Sandwich crisp, chewy cookies with an irresistible raspberry and white chocolate filling. This batch makes 13-14 cookies, so it will fill up your biscuit tin.

Elevate these double chocolate chip cookies with a spicy twist. Use dark chilli chocolate and a hint of cayenne pepper (adjust to your spice preference) to enhance the overall sweetness. For an extra treat, serve with cool vanilla ice cream.

This hybrid between a cookie and cake is quick and easy to make, taking under an hour from start to finish. Studded with white and milk chocolate chips, it’s delicious served warm with a dollop of ice cream.

This recipe for chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches is one for letting kids take the lead in the kitchen: it’s written with children in mind, and is a great way to improve their cooking confidence and reading abilities.

Enjoy these cookies during Christmas, or share with loved ones. They’re flavoured with peppermint extract, then dipped in dark chocolate and coated in crushed candy canes for extra festive flavour.

These easy chocolate chips can be ready in under half an hour, perfect when you suddenly crave something sweet to dunk into your tea. Malted milk powder adds a subtle caramel flavour to the final cookies.

These butterscotch cookies are simple to make using less than 10 ingredients, many of which you may already have in your storecupboard. The addition of puffed rice cereal provides a delightful crunch.

All bases are covered with white, milk and dark chocolate included in these American-style cookies, best enjoyed warm with a cold glass of milk. The batch makes 24, and both the unbaked dough and the final cookies can be frozen if you need to get ahead.

These cute cookies decorated like hot cross buns will soon become a family favourite. Spiced with cinnamon and dotted with juicy sultanas and sweet white chocolate, they’re the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea.

