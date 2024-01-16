Everyone is familiar with all-out energy drain — that exhausted day (or night) when no matter how enticing that new movie, fabulous shoe sale, or friendly barbecue, we just can’t psych ourselves up to go.

What can be harder to recognize is a low-grade energy drain. In this case, you may not necessarily feel the classic signs of exhaustion — like achy muscles or that all-over tired feeling. What you do experience is an increasing lack of get-up-and-go for many of the activities you used to love.

“You may also find it harder to concentrate on tasks, and, eventually, you can also find your patience grows short and your level of frustration rises, even when confronted with seemingly simple challenges,” says New York University nutritionist Samantha Heller, MS, RD.

If this is starting to sound familiar, take heart. Energy zappers are all around us, some obvious, some hidden. The good news: There is a way around almost all of them.

To this end, we asked health experts to help compile this list of the top 10 energy boosters. Try one, two, or all 10, and you’re bound to see your energy levels soar.