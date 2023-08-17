1. Ponzu tofu poke bowl

Our no-cook ponzu tofu poke bowl is similar to a Japanese dish called ‘hiyayakko’ – chilled silken tofu served with a variety of toppings that’s particularly popular during the summer months. Our poke bowl is a vibrant twist on that dish that’s packed full of flavour and perfect for an on-the-go lunch or light dinner.

2. Veggie yaki udon

Make our Japanese-inspired veggie yaki udon for an easy vegan dinner for you and your family. The thick, squidgy noodles are a wonderful texture contrast to the fresh, crunchy veg. Chill any leftovers for lunch the next day.

3. Sesame & spring onion stir-fried udon with crispy tofu

For a quick, easy and budget-friendly Japanese vegan recipe, try this sesame & spring onion stir-fried udon with crispy tofu. Serve for a meat-free dinner, or have alongside other dishes for a vegan Japanese feast.

4. Sesame & ginger sushi bowls

Our sesame & ginger sushi bowls are a brilliant vegan lunch option, packed full of fibre-rich wholegrain rice and protein-rich edamame beans. This colourful Japanese sushi-inspired bowl makes a great meal prep dish, so you can eat well all week.

5. Vegan ramen

For a plant-based version of this popular Japanese dinner recipe, try our vegan ramen that’s packed with veg and served with plenty of umami-rich broth. This is a great midweek meal and can be on the table in less than half an hour.

6. Seitan & black bean stir-fry

Seitan is a high-protein meat substitute made from wheat gluten, and is the key ingredient in our seitan & black bean stir-fry. It takes on flavours really well, so it’s a winner with the sweet, sticky and spicy sauce. You can also make your own seitan at home with our helpful guide.

7. Vegan paella

Achieve four of your five-a-day with this vegan paella with broad beans, a valuable source of plant protein. If you want to create a Spanish vegan dinner for a crowd, we’ve collated our favourite vegan and vegetarian-inspired tapas dishes, so you can have a full-on feast at home.

8. Padron peppers

This classic Spanish tapas dish is simple to make, requiring very little prep and just 5 minutes of cooking. Serve these moreish padron peppers as part of a Spanish vegan spread the next time you’re entertaining family and friends.

9. Sea salt & herby potatoes

Herb-crusted new potatoes make the perfect partner for the fresh salsa in our baby potatoes with sea salt & herb salsa recipe. We use a mixture of basil, mint and parsley to create a punchy flavour in this vegan tapas dish.

10. Vegan burrito bowl

This nourishing vegan burrito bowl is topped with spicy black beans, sweetcorn, avocado and lime. It’s packed with fibre, counts as four of your five-a-day and is low in saturated fat. This is a great one to make for a filling lunch or healthy plant-based dinner.

11. Mushroom tacos

For a vegan Mexican-inspired recipe, try our mushroom tacos – they’re high in protein and fibre thanks to the chickpea taco wraps. Using chickpeas also keeps this recipe gluten-free. Serve the mushrooms with lettuce, tomato and cashew cream for a delicious family meal.

12. Refried beans

To complete your vegan Mexican feast, whip up our refried beans – they work equally well as a party dip served with nachos, or as an accompaniment to a larger Tex-Mex meal. This also freezes well if you wanted to make a bigger batch for future use.

13. Spicy kimchi pancake (kimchi jeon)

For a new take on a savoury vegan pancake, try this spicy kimchi pancake, or kimchi jeon. This popular Korean vegan recipe is made with gut-friendly kimchi and gochujang paste, so these spicy pancakes are packed full of flavour and will go down an absolute treat.

14. Sesame spinach

This delicious sesame spinach is traditionally flavoured with sesame, soy sauce, vinegar and sugar for a quick and versatile accompaniment to a Korean spread. Have a look at our other Korean recipes for some more inspiration.

15. Quick kimchi

Simply eliminate the fish sauce in our quick kimchi recipe to keep it vegan. This popular fermented dish from Korea has several health benefits, including support for your digestive health. Read our guide to the top 5 health benefits of kimchi to find out why you should be making this food part of your routine.

16. 5-ingredient falafel

Originating in the Middle East, falafel is a much-loved vegan street food. In our recipe for 5-ingredient falafel, we use dried chickpeas rather than canned for a better texture. Serve in a flatbread or pitta with avocado, tahini and and generous drizzle of sriracha. Check out more of our Middle Eastern recipes.

17. Vegan bolognese

This simple vegan bolognese is made with porcini, chestnut and portobello mushrooms in place of beef mince for a delicious plant-based alternative. Adding a dollop of Marmite to the sauce helps create an additional depth of flavour.

18. Goan-style vegetable curry with kitchari

This delicious Goan-style vegetable curry with kitchari is served with brown rice and lentils, and packs in all five of your five-a-day. It’s healthy, vegan, gluten-free, and provides vitamin C and iron, too. Read our top tips for healthy Indian cooking, then discover more of our Indian-inspired recipes.

19. Spinach, sweet potato & lentil dhal

This comforting vegan one-pot spinach, sweet potato & lentil dhal is a nutritious Indian-inspired dinner. Packed full of veg, it’s warm with the familiar spices of cumin, ginger and chilli.

20. Jerk sweet potato & black bean curry

Serve your next vegan curry Caribbean-style. Flavoured with thyme, jerk seasoning and red peppers, this plant-based recipe for jerk sweet potato & black bean curry goes great with rice and peas.

