Elon Musk-backed meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a significant price correction in recent days, falling over 14% in the past 30 days, due to the market’s waning sentiment surrounding the hype generated by the approval of Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and the lack of bullish catalysts.

After reaching an 11-month high of $0.1073 on December 11, 2023, DOGE witnessed a decline to the $0.0743 level. However, over the past 7 days, the meme coin has managed to break the downtrend, recording a 2% surge.

This positive movement has led a prominent crypto analyst to predict a potential upward movement towards the previously lost $0.10 mark. However, there is a crucial support cluster that the cryptocurrency must maintain for this anticipated rise to occur.

Rebound Opportunity For Dogecoin

Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez has provided insightful analysis on the prospects of Dogecoin following its recent price correction. Martinez has drawn attention to the TD Sequential indicator, a technical analysis tool used to identify potential trend reversals and price exhaustion points.

According to Martinez, the TD Sequential indicator has recently presented a buy signal on the 3-day chart of Dogecoin as seen in the chart below.

According to Martinez’s analysis, the TD Sequential indicator suggests a potential rebound opportunity for DOGE. However, he emphasizes the critical importance of a key support cluster centered around the $0.074 mark. Maintaining this support level is crucial for Dogecoin to realize its upward potential and regain positive momentum.

Key Levels To Watch

In addition to this pivotal support, several other key levels should be closely monitored as they could significantly impact the future price action of the meme coin.

The first noteworthy level is the support near $0.078. This level plays a vital role as a foundation for maintaining price stability. It represents a zone where buying pressure is expected to outweigh selling pressure, indicating a higher probability of DOGE sustaining its upward trajectory.

Another level of significance is the $0.075 level, which has recently demonstrated strong support for the token. Dogecoin has rebounded from this level and is currently trading just above it, reinforcing the importance of this price point in determining future price movements.

Conversely, resistance around $0.088 poses a significant barrier to DOGE’s continued upward movement. To sustain its positive trajectory and reach higher levels such as $0.09, the token must overcome this resistance.

Subsequently, it would face further hurdles at the $0.940 and $0.9824 levels before attempting to regain the $0.10 mark.

The future price movements of Dogecoin remain uncertain, and it is yet to be determined which side, whether bullish or bearish, will prevail. The outcome of this battle could significantly influence the mid-term direction of the token’s price.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.