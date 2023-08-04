In the age of the internet, accessing your favorite tunes is easier than ever before. With a myriad of applications available, you can effortlessly download your preferred songs spanning various genres like classics, blues, pop, electronic, rock, jazz, etc. These applications, known as MP3 downloaders, allow you to search for any song, artist, or album and save a single song or a full playlist on your computer or mobile device.

However, not all Free Mp3 Downloads are created equal. Some offer more features, better user interfaces, and a larger music library than others. In this article, we’ve handpicked the top MP3 downloaders for various platforms including Windows PC, Android, and Mac. These applications provide a seamless music experience, combining superior features and vast music libraries with ease of use.

1. Tubidy

Tubidy is an all-in-one YouTube downloader that permits batch downloads of music, video, playlists, and channels from YouTube and converts them to over 20 formats such as mp3, mp4, m4a, and flac. It supports over 1,000 websites including SoundCloud, MixCloud, Bandcamp, and more.

Key Features

Compatible with over 10,000 websites

Support downloading 8K video and 320kbps mp3

Convert videos to any format while maintaining original quality

Download multiple media in bulk

Built-in browser and YouTube cutter

10X faster download speed

2. By Click Downloader

By Click Downloader supports downloading videos and converting them to audio from various sites including YouTube, SoundCloud, Facebook, and more. It can download playlists, live videos, subtitles, and more. The software recognizes when you watch a video on your browser and offers to download it in a click.

Key Features

Add ID3 tags to MP3 files

Easily cut downloaded MP3 to make a ringtone

AVI, WMV formats also supported

Download entire playlist or channel with a single click

Offers varieties of video qualities like 1080p, 720p, 4K, and 8K

3. Audials

Audials is one of the best MP3 downloader software that enhances your music experience and ensures you have access to the best songs wherever you are. It allows you to find and save songs from Amazon Music, Soundcloud, Tidal, Deezer, Spotify, and other streaming services. You can convert songs into all formats and play them back on other devices.

Key Features

Parallel recordings and saves music from Spotify and other music streaming sites

Manages and transfers media wirelessly to smartphones

Discover, edit, or delete duplicates in your music collection

Supported platforms: Android, iPhone, and Windows

4. 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader is a cross-platform video downloader that enables you to download any YouTube playlists with/without subtitles. Save entire YouTube channels or single videos in 4K, 1080p, or 720p quality. Extract audio from YouTube Music in MP3, M4A, or OGG. It supports 3D and 360-degree video.

Key Features

Support for 3D videos

Faster online video downloading and converting speed

Download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Flickr, and Dailymotion

Video conversion options like MP3, MP4, MKV, M4A, FLV, and 3GP

5. YTD Video Downloader

YTD Video Downloader offers an easy user interface for downloading videos from YouTube, Bing Video, Facebook, LiveLeak, and dozens of other sites. This video downloader app helps you convert videos in Android or iPad format to watch on mobile devices.

Key Features

Download videos from over 50 websites

Support 3GP, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP3, MP4, and WMV formats

Download video playlists and channels

Integrated video player to watch your videos

Supported platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android

6. SnapDownloader

SnapDownloader is the best video downloader for Windows and macOS with support for over 900 websites including YouTube. Download YouTube videos up to 8K resolution in MP4 and convert videos to MP3 with ease. It can also download YouTube playlists, entire channels, and VR 360° videos.

Key Features

Store YouTube playlists

Supports over 900 websites

Download videos Parallelly

Save videos with no limitations

Download videos from YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok

7. VidJuice

VidJuice is an application that enables you to download videos and audio from over 1,000 websites. It has a built-in video trimmer that allows you to cut the clips with ease. This software offers a bitrate maximum of 320kbps for audio.

Key Features

Convert video in 8K resolution

Offers up to 10X faster speed

Allows you to download videos in batch

Manage your stored videos with ease

Extract subtitles from YouTube

8. Freemake

Freemake is a tool that enables you to save YouTube videos in MP3 format. This app allows you to download clips by just pasting a URL. It allows you to save 320 kbps MP3s.

Key Features

Search for music and download music without signup

Extract the original video

Discover varieties of songs latest trending songs, pop, and rock songs

Freemake enables you to convert and download multiple YouTube links to the audio

9. Any Video Converter

Any Video Converter is an application for converting video to MP3 format. It is one of the best music downloaders that enables you to save your video and audio with ease. This software enables you to save music files in batch.

Key Features

Add the URL by pressing the “Download” button or copy-paste it

Allows you to download the audio directly to your hard disk

Has a built-in YouTube video downloader and converter

10. BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a torrent software that enables you to download MP3 music. It is one of the best free music downloaders tool that allows you to save multiple torrents in bulk.

Key Features

Allocate more bandwidth for a particular torrent to download it faster

Set upload or download speed limits to free up your network resources

Manage torrent remotely through a web browser or any device

Conclusion

Music is a universal language that transcends boundaries. With these best MP3 downloader apps, you can enjoy your favorite music tracks at your convenience. Regardless of which music downloader you choose, you’re sure to experience high-quality music streaming and downloading. So, why wait? Dive into the world of music with these best MP3 downloader apps and enjoy non-stop music on the go!