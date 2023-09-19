While all the predictions from influential figures and institutions mentioned in our article provide intriguing insights, it’s always crucial to approach them with caution.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish but rollercoaster ride since its inception in 2009. Over the years, it has gained popularity as both a cryptocurrency and a fast-growing investment asset. As we approach 2024, the crypto market is bound to continue evolving, and Bitcoin is tipped to stay at the vanguard of this evolution. In this article, we will look at some of the top BTC forecasts made by influential figures in the crypto industry for 2024.

Cathie Wood’s Bold Vision

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, is renowned for her optimistic outlook on disruptive technologies. She boldly predicts that Bitcoin will reach an astounding $1 million by 2024.

Wood’s confidence in this projection is rooted in her belief that Bitcoin will revolutionize the financial sector, attract institutional investments, and establish itself as a digital store of value akin to gold.

Mike Novogratz’s Confidence in Crypto

Mike Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (TSE: GLXY), is a well-known figure in the crypto world. He predicted that Bitcoin will reach $500,000 by 2024, underlining his conviction in the continued adoption of cryptocurrencies and the maturation of the crypto market. Novogratz foresees Bitcoin becoming a global asset class, with growing institutional interest driving its price to unprecedented heights.

Tim Draper’s Advocacy for Bitcoin

Venture capitalist Tim Draper has been a longstanding advocate for Bitcoin. His prediction of a $250,000 Bitcoin price in 2024 reflects his unwavering belief in the transformative potential of decentralized currencies.

Draper sees Bitcoin as a reliable mechanism of moving and storing value that will undermine established banking systems in the near future.

Tom Lee’s Analytical Approach

Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors forecasted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $180,000 by 2024. His prediction is based on a combination of factors, including increasing adoption, limited supply, and growing institutional interest.

Lee’s track record of providing valuable insights into the crypto market adds weight to his forecast.

Pantera Capital’s Prediction Riding on Its Expertise

Pantera Capital, an investment firm specializing in blockchain, has predicted that Bitcoin price will touch $148,000 in 2024. In a recent “Blockchain Letter”, released on August 22, Pantera Capital executives reiterated their optimistic outlook for BTC’s price in 2024 and beyond, emphasizing the significant role played by Bitcoin’s halving cycles.

Pantera Capital argues that Bitcoin’s price performance is closely tied to its halving cycles, with the next one expected to occur within the next twelve months. Historically, BTC/USD tends to experience a cycle of bottom and top, each occurring roughly the same length of time from each block subsidy halving event, which reduces the number of Bitcoins awarded to miners per block by 50%.

Based on historical patterns, Pantera Capital believes that the bear market bottom in 2022 marked the current BTC price cycle’s bottom. They stated, “IF history were to repeat itself, the price of bitcoin should have troughed December 30, 2022.”

Standard Chartered Bank’s BTC Prediction

Standard Chartered PLC (LON: STAN), one of the United Kingdom’s largest banks, has sent shockwaves through the financial world with its bold Bitcoin price predictions. The bank foresees Bitcoin’s price potentially reaching $50,000 by the end of this year and a whopping $120,000 by the end of 2024.

This optimism is fueled by various factors, including the crypto’s hash rate, which recently hit an All-Time High (ATH). Bitcoin’s hash rate, a measure of the computing power dedicated to securing the network through mining, is seen as a key indicator of the network’s strength.

The fact that it has reached unprecedented levels is seen as a bullish signal for the cryptocurrency’s future. Standard Chartered’s recent forecast raises their prior projection of Bitcoin reaching $100,000 in 2024, suggesting a more optimistic outlook for miner profitability

Geoff Kendrick, an FX analyst at Standard Chartered, shed light on the reasoning behind this forecast, stating, “Increased miner profitability per BTC mined means they can sell less while maintaining cash inflows, reducing net BTC supply and pushing BTC prices higher.”

While the bullish outlook is partly driven by the mining ecosystem, there are other compelling reasons to be optimistic about Bitcoin’s future. One of the most notable is the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The introduction of a Bitcoin ETF could pave the way for a new wave of institutional investors entering the crypto market, potentially driving demand and prices even higher.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Hedge Against Uncertainty

Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, is not only a financial educator but also a supporter of Bitcoin.

His forecast of a $100,000 Bitcoin price by 2024 highlights the cryptocurrency’s potential as a hedge against economic uncertainty. Kiyosaki’s belief in the value of decentralized assets is also shared by many cryptocurrency advocates today.

Adam Back’s Expertise

Adam Back, a prominent figure in the crypto world and one of the pioneers of Bitcoin, forecasts a price of $100,000 for the cryptocurrency in 2024.

Back’s prediction draws from his deep knowledge of the technology and its inherent scarcity. For Back, Bitcoin represents digital gold and a pivotal component of the future financial landscape.

Arthur Hayes’ Consideration of Volatility

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of the BitMEX crypto trading platform, foresees a Bitcoin price of $70,000 in 2024. While noting the crypto market’s inherent volatility, Hayes remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition. His background in crypto derivatives gives weight to his predictions.

JPMorgan’s Changing Perspective

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), a financial giant historically skeptical of cryptocurrencies, has also featured in the prediction of Bitcoin’s price.

The bank’s estimate of $45,000 by 2024 suggests a recognition of Bitcoin’s market resilience and influence as well as an uncertain growth path. This departure from their previous stance underscores the evolving perception of digital assets in the financial industry.

Conclusion

While these predictions from influential figures and institutions provide intriguing insights, it’s crucial to approach them with caution. The crypto market is notorious for its volatility, and unforeseen events can swiftly alter the trajectory of prices.

