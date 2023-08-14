The trailer for Top Boy Season 3 previews the final chapter of the Netflix series, which will decide who reigns as Top Boy of Summerhouse.

“Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane,” reads the official season 3 synopsis. “As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?”

Check out the Top Boy Season 3 trailer below (watch more trailers):

Top Boy Season 3 premieres Thursday, September 7.

Returning cast members include Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi, alongside new cast members Brian Gleeson and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan.

Top Boy is created and written by Ronan Bennett. It’s executive produced by Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind for Cowboy Films, Ronan Bennett for Easter Partisan, and Yann Demange, Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur for DreamCrew Entertainment, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson for the SpringHill. Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson also serve as executive producers.