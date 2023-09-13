With the launch of Season 5, the Top Boy Season 6 release date is highly anticipated. The series follows a pair of drug dealers – Dushane and Sully, who long for money and power. However, their pursuit of success gets threatened by a young and extremely ruthless hustler. But will their story continue in another season?

Here’s all the Top Boy Season 6 release date information we know so far and all the details on when it is coming out.

There is no Top Boy Season 6 release date, as the series was confirmed to end with Season 5.

Top Boy was a Channel 4 series that launched its first season in 2011 and the second season in 2013. Despite critical acclaim, it was canceled by the network, but Netflix picked it up four years later and launched Season 3 in 2019. Following that, two more seasons arrived in 2022 and 2023, respectively, But that’s it for the show.

The cast and creatives had already confirmed that Top Boy Season 5 would be the last one. Then Netflix also launched the series’ trailer with a description that Season 5 would be “the final chapter” in the story. So, we shouldn’t expect another season of the British series to happen in the future.

Created by Ronan Bennett, Top Boy features Ashley Walters, Simbi Ajikawo, Kane Robinson, Saffron Hocking, Jasmine Jobson, and Araloyin Oshunremi, alongside new additions Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson.

Is Top Boy Season 6 coming out soon?

No, Top Boy Season 6 isn’t confirmed to release on Netflix anytime soon.

The official synopsis of Top Boy’s final season reads:

“Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?”