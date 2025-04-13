Cybersecurity recruiting execs told us the best companies to have on your résumé if you want a job in the field. Irene Puzankova/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Business Insider spoke to 6 cybersecurity recruiters about the top names to have on your résumé.

Recruiters said the companies can vary depending on the sector of cybersecurity you work in.

Recruiters mentioned Palo Alto Networks, the NSA, Big Tech, and the Big Four consulting firms.

If you work in cybersecurity, having the right skill set is a top priority — but having a strong name on your résumé doesn’t hurt.

Domini Clark, founder and CEO of Blackmere Consulting, told Business Insider that “it’s not terribly important” for entry-level candidates to have the most well-known names on their résumés. In fact, working for small companies can sometimes help provide a broader understanding of the space.

But as you climb the career ladder, Clark said a well-known company can provide “credibility” and indicate strong leadership experience exposure to handling enterprise problems.

While success in some tech career paths can be closely tied to the major tech giants or FAANG companies, cybersecurity can offer more versatility since it’s integrated across almost every industry. Many companies have their own internal cybersecurity teams, for example, which means professionals in the field aren’t limited to working at firms specializing in cybersecurity.

Business Insider spoke to six cybersecurity recruiting experts to hear which companies are considered the most powerful names to have on your résumé. Several mentioned that while there are big names in the industry, the right skills and experience are the top indicators of talent.

Recruiters also told BI that what is considered a top name depends largely on the sector of cybersecurity.

“A chemical company would be less interested in someone coming from Meta,” said Brent Stokes, director of recruiting at staff company Blue Signal Search. In that case, an industry-specific company like Westlake would be of more interest.

Here’s what recruiters said.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks was a top company mentioned by recruiters BI spoke to. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Palo Alto Networks was mentioned by most recruiters BI spoke to. It partners with a number of companies worldwide, including Google, to help them cloud and AI adoption securely.

Janelle Bieler, the head of US tech talent at global tech talent and engineering company Akkodis, said that the company is “focused on complex defense strategies” and is known to operate in a “very active environment” which many employers in the space find attractive.

However, it’s worth noting that different companies have different specialties. If a candidate is interested in working on the product side of cybersecurity, Palo Alto is considered a top name, Stokes told BI. If they want to be on the consulting side, then a Big Four firm may be a better fit, he added.