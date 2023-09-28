A LEGENDARY horse trainer has announced he is suing two punters after they threatened to publish a video that would ‘end him’.

Iconic US handler Bob Baffert is suing for defamation and extortion in connection to allegedly damaging comments made on social media.

1 Baffert is suing two social media influencers for extortion and defamation Credit: Getty

Respected US website paulickreport.com says Baffert is taking action against two X (formerly Twitter) users with ‘substantial social media presence’.

A suit filed on Wednesday took action against the allegedly ‘reckless’ Justin Wunderler and Daniel Dicorcia, who are known as @SwiftHitter and @barshoelife respectively.

The complaint alleges Wunderler and Dicorcia have ‘engaged in an escalating pattern of outrageous behaviour specifically intended to accrue more followers and personal monetary gain’.

The lawsuit alleges that before the Belmont Stakes in June this year Wunderler ‘specifically asked his followers to bring dangerous objects to hurl at Baffert’.

The Baffert-trained cold Havnameltdown suffered a fatal injury three weeks before the race and it is also alleged Wunderler claimed the trainer ‘slaughters horses on national TV’.

There were also allegations of doping – which Baffert has always denied.

The complaint stated: “Baffert does not engage in blood doping.

“Public investigations into various racing incidents have repeatedly noted that there is no evidence that Baffert engages in blood doping.”

The extortion claim links to a supposed video of unknown content Wunderler supposedly has that he has said ‘will end Baffert’.

The complaint states: “Based upon information and belief the alleged videos are deceptively edited to cast Baffert and his staff in a false light with the specific intent of manufacturing a scandal.

“The full context and character of the video would affirmatively refute such characterisation.”

The lawsuit also alleges Wunderler and Dicorcia demanded money from Baffert.

Wunderler said he had been advised to take a break from X by his lawyer but added: “Why they scared of videos? Lol.

“No one is extorting Baffert and no one is Hollywood editing them.”

Baffert shares the record for most Kentucky Derby wins with six and is America’s most famous trainer.

He is seeking more than £60,000 in damages.