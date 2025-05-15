An adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran could accept far-reaching curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, US media reported.

In an interview with NBC News, Ali Shamkhani said that Tehran could agree to never develop nuclear weapons, give up stockpiles of highly enriched uranium and allow inspectors to nuclear sites – among other steps – if economic sanctions were lifted.

Shamkhani said “yes” in response to a reporter’s question on whether Iran would be willing to sign an agreement with the administration of US President Donald Trump, if sanctions were lifted “immediately.”

The comments come after Tehran and Washington on Sunday held their fourth round of nuclear talks, which kicked off last month, marking their highest-level contact since the United States in 2018 pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60 percent purity – far above the 3.67 percent limit set in the 2015 deal but below the 90 percent needed for weapons-grade material.

The Islamic republic began rolling back its commitments to the deal a year after the US withdrawal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week that Iran is the only country in the world without nuclear weapons that enriches uranium to that level.

Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, while Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Despite the talks, Washington has continued to impose sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear programme and oil industry, with the latest announced on Monday.

Shamkhani in the interview on Wednesday criticised Trump’s rhetoric on Iran and threats against his country, even as talks are ongoing.

“He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It’s all barbed wire,” he said, according to NBC News.