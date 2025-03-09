By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON (Reuters) -The world’s energy industry leaders meet in Houston next week as plummeting oil prices push Big Oil to slash thousands of jobs even as a pro-fossil fuel U.S. administration encourages them to pump more.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 47 days in office have been marked by a rapid overhaul of government and policy, including mass layoffs and the reversal of many of the policies of the previous administration.

He has repeatedly exhorted the industry to “Drill, baby, drill,” and has ordered government agencies to slash red tape to maximise U.S. oil and gas output – already at record levels before he took power. He has ended a pause in new gas export project approvals and overturned a ban on drilling in federal waters.

Trump’s policies on trade and foreign policy have, however, threatened to drive up the cost of millions of barrels of oil that U.S. refiners need from Canada and Mexico. His rapid pivot on foreign policy with Russia could upend global oil flows and reduce the European market for U.S. oil and gas, if the U.S. eases sanctions on Russian energy in the case of a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

His termination of a license that allowed for Venezuelan oil exports to the U.S. and threats to drive Iranian oil exports to zero all portend disruptions to global oil flows.

“It’s a revolution in energy policy that is unfolding… The industry is trying to catch its breath,” said Dan Yergin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and vice chairman of conference organizer S&P Global, in an interview.

“I don’t think there’s ever been this amount of upheaval and recalibration happening.”

The energy industry’s reset will be front and center at the CERAWeek conference, where more than 8,000 delegates will meet. Participants and speakers include U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, energy ministers from OPEC+ members Nigeria, Libya, and Kazakhstan, and the CEOs of Saudi Aramco, Chevron , Shell , BP and TotalEnergies .

Crude prices hit a three-year low below $70 a barrel this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to go ahead with a planned April output increase.

Even before that, lower oil prices in 2024 and rising costs for equipment and services had squeezed energy companies. Big Oil is under duress, as evidenced by sweeping job cuts and cuts in investment.

Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, said it will lay off up to 9,000 employees, while oilfield services firm SLB said they were cutting jobs as part of a restructuring.