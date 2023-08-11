School picture day can be a bit of a hassle, but it’s an important time to capture each student’s smile for the record. If you’re on the hunt for a new school photographer, check out one of these top national or regional picture companies for schools. They serve locations across the country and provide a wide array of services.

Looking for a local company instead? Visit the School Photographers of America website to find options in your area.

If you want to streamline the process and make picture day less of a headache, Cady Studios can help. This well-known photo company for schools boasts that they can photograph 3,000 students in just 90 minutes! They also offer high-quality athletic and school culture photography, to help cultivate a sense of school pride. Cady has locations in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.

In the western United States, Dorian is one of the biggest school picture companies, serving Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. They offer school portraits and senior photos, sports and activities group pictures, and yearbooks too. This family-owned company has been in business for more than 100 years, making them a name you can trust.

From school portraits and team photos to yearbooks and photo gifts, Geskus is a full-service company. They’re regional, serving over 900 schools in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for nearly 60 years. This is one of the most popular picture companies for schools in the Midwest.

Inter-State is North America’s largest family-owned school photography, planner, and yearbook publishing company, with offices located in over 30 states. Wherever you are, chances are this giant company can provide the school pictures you need. They do school portraits and team and event photos, plus yearbooks and personalized school planners.

Jostens has been around for decades, supplying class rings, letter jackets, yearbooks, graduation wear, and more. Their school pictures division is a leader in innovation, giving families the chance to personalize their photo experience. Parents can customize backgrounds, preview portraits online, and purchase only what they really want.

With a presence in 23 states from the Northeast to the Southwest, Legacy Studios is one of the biggest national photo companies. In addition to traditional school portraits, they can arrange senior photo sessions. Parents can opt for digital-only packages, so they can print the photos they want as needed.

This is the biggest photography company in the country—last year they took portraits of more than 17 million students! From pre-K to high school, sports and special events to yearbooks and more, this is the company more schools turn to than any other. Lifetouch is part of Shutterfly and does JCPenney Portraits as well. They’re definitely the experts in school photographs.

The Strawbridge family has been doing school photography for more than 100 years. They’ve built up a small local business into a large company that serves 18 states in the East, as well as Washington D.C. They do fall and spring photos, classroom groups, senior photos, yearbooks, and more.

Headquartered in St. Louis, this is one of the major players in school photography in the Midwest. Schools trust them for picture day, senior portraits, and team and group pictures.

