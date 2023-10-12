The suggestion from Federal Reserve officials put a rocket under stock markets on Monday, with the FTSE 100 surging more than 1.6 percent in early trading, as investors anticipated lower interest rates and borrowing costs. The UK’s blue-chip index enjoyed its third best day of the year.

European indices enjoyed their best day since last November, with the Stoxx Europe 600 closing two percent higher on Monday.

Hopes that interest rates have now peaked triggered an instant collapse in bond yields. This is likely to feed through to lower savings and annuity rates if the trend continues.

Last month, the Bank of England indicated that its base rate hike to 5.25 percent might be its last, but markets expected the Fed to keep hiking to cool the country’s red hot economy.

Now that assumption has been swept away and it follows last week’s decision by National Savings & Investments to pull its one-year fixed rate bond paying 6.20 percent.

That was easily the highest rate across the entire savings market for a number of weeks. This forced banks and building societies to raise their game in a bid to attract interest from savers.

However, with NS&I out of the race banks face less competition and more savings rates are set to fall, said Anna Bowes, founder of rate-tracking service Savings Champion. “Oxbury Bank was offering the second best deal on the market paying 6.11 percent. The moment NS&I pulled its deal, Oxbury followed suit.”