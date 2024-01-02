Investors often compare top stocks against the Russell 3000 Index, a broad measure of the U.S. stock market comprising 3,000 publicly traded companies or 96% of the investable U.S. equity market. Over the past 12 months, the benchmark has gained 21%.
Below, we highlight the top stocks based on value, growth potential, and momentum. All data is as of Dec. 14, 2023.
Best Value Top Stocks
The stocks below have the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which measures a stock’s market price compared with its earnings per share. An elevated P/E ratio suggests heightened expectations for future earnings growth, while a lower ratio could point to an undervalued company. Investors use the P/E ratio to compare a stock’s valuation with the industry or market average.
|Price ($)
|Market Capitalization (Market Cap) ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)
|2.14
|0.4
|0.06
|Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)
|5.90
|7.55
|0.63
|Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD)
|28.60
|2.47
|0.64
- Imperial Petroleum Inc.: Imperial Petroleum is a marine transportation company based in Athens, Greece, that carries refined crude oil products such as jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel. Other dry bulk items include fertilizer, iron ore, and coal.
- Amplify Energy Corp.: Amplify Energy explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the U.S., and it has onshore and offshore wells and other assets in Oklahoma, the Rockies, Southern California, East Texas, and northern Louisiana. The oil producer’s net income swung from a $9.8 million profit to a $13.4 million loss between the second and third quarters this year after accounting for unrealized losses on commodity derivatives.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Diebold Nixdorf is a technology hardware company that offers intelligent deposit terminals and other automated teller hardware for use in the banking industry. They also supply their customers with maintenance and monitoring services.
Top Stocks With the Most Growth Potential
The stocks below have the lowest 12-month trailing return on equity (ROE) ratio. This helps investors measure how effectively a company generates profits from shareholders’ equity. In other words, ROE indicates how well a company deploys investor capital to generate returns, and it’s calculated by dividing net income by shareholders’ equity. A higher ROE should indicate a well-run company with prospects for future growth.
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing ROE Ratio (%)
|Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)
|220.09
|65
|1446.77
|Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)
|50.57
|9
|1275.77
|The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
|351.81
|350
|1151.32
- Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International is a firm that has hotels, residences, timeshares, and other lodging properties globally. Some of its familiar brands include the Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, and The Ritz-Carlton. In its latest quarter, the hotel chain operator said its revenue per available room grew 8.8% year-over-year, driven by strength in the Asia Pacific region.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc.: Tempur Sealy International is a firm behind the well-known brand for mattresses and bedding and has sales channels through retail partners, specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms. This year, the company agreed to acquire Mattress Firm, the U.S.’s largest mattress retailer, in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $4.0 billion.
- Home Depot, Inc.: The Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer worldwide (2,300 stores in North America). It sells home construction and gardening supplies and installation and rental services. On November 20, Home Depot announced that it would acquire International Designs Group, a construction resource company providing homebuilding and remodeling services. This acquisition has taken place to help improve the company’s Pro Services segment.
Top Stocks With Most Momentum
The stocks below have generated the highest total return over the past 12 months. Momentum investing involves following this metric’s trends based on the view that the factors behind a stock outperforming its peers and the broader market are likely to continue.
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)
|37.18
|1.1
|3855
|American Coastal Insurance Corp. (ACIC)
|8.84
|0.4
|1667
|Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)
|23.19
|0.9
|984
|Russell 3000 Index
|N/A
|N/A
|21
- Soleno Therapuetics Inc.: Soleno Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that treats rare diseases through novel therapies. On Sept. 26, the company announced positive top-line results for their study of DDCR (Diazoxide Choline) tablets to treat Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Following this news, the company’s share price rose by 505%.
- American Coastal Insurance Corp.: American Coastal Insurance is a casualty and property insurance company that serves commercial businesses, residential properties, apartment complexes, and condominiums. The company protects against theft, vandalism, fire, flood, hail, and fire.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc.: Applied Optoelectronics is a company that produces fiber-optic products used in the communication industry.
