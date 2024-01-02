Investors often compare top stocks against the Russell 3000 Index, a broad measure of the U.S. stock market comprising 3,000 publicly traded companies or 96% of the investable U.S. equity market. Over the past 12 months, the benchmark has gained 21%.

Below, we highlight the top stocks based on value, growth potential, and momentum. All data is as of Dec. 14, 2023.

Best Value Top Stocks

The stocks below have the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which measures a stock’s market price compared with its earnings per share. An elevated P/E ratio suggests heightened expectations for future earnings growth, while a lower ratio could point to an undervalued company. Investors use the P/E ratio to compare a stock’s valuation with the industry or market average.