

Banff in the winter is a dreamy escape for those seeking a perfect blend of adventure, luxury, and natural beauty. It’s a hugely popular destination year-round—I fell in love with summer in Banff when I visited a few years ago. And, after traveling back to Banff just before Christmas, I have a hard time choosing a favorite season! From the thrill of dog sledding to the indulgence of a stay at Fairmont Banff Springs, the breathtaking views from the Banff Gondola, and the exhilaration of skiing, every moment in this winter wonderland is a chapter in an unforgettable story. Join me as we explore the top things to do in Banff during winter, where snowy landscapes meet thrilling activities and cozy experiences!

Stay at Fairmont Banff Springs For a bit of indulgence in the heart of Banff National Park, book a stay at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs. Nestled against the backdrop of the Rockies, this castle-like hotel offers a blend of luxury and natural beauty. Cozy up by the fireplace after a day of snowy adventures, or unwind in the heated outdoor pool surrounded by snow-capped peaks. And don’t miss the 360° Dome, an enclosed dining room with panoramic views of Banff. The Fairmont Gold accommodations are an extra luxury experience. It’s truly a hotel within a hotel with private check-in, concierges, and lounges – and the rooms are stunning. If you travel to Banff during the holidays, you’ll experience extra magic here—they go ALL out for Christmas!

Banff Gondola and Lunch at Sky Bistro Ascend to new heights with a ride on the Banff Gondola. Marvel at the snow-covered landscapes as you glide up Sulphur Mountain, where panoramic views await. Once at the top, don’t miss a meal at Sky Bistro, where the menu is as impressive as the scenery. The views were truly incredible, and the food was delicious. Be sure to book in advance to secure your spot!

Go Skiing Banff is a winter sports paradise, and a massive highlight of traveling to Banff in Winter is hitting the slopes. That said, we traveled to Banff as a family, skipped skiing this year, and still had MORE than enough to do. I love that Banff is a haven for adventurers but still has tons to do for leisure travelers. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time skier, the local resorts cater to all skill levels. Strap on your skis and carve through the powdery slopes of Mt. Norquay, Sunshine Village, or Lake Louise Ski Resort.

Johnston Canyon Ice Walk For a unique winter adventure, embark on the Johnston Canyon Ice Walk. Follow a frozen path through towering canyon walls adorned with glistening ice formations. The frozen waterfalls are incredible; you might even spot some ice climbers on them! Take a guided tour with Discover Banff Tours for an in-depth look at Banff’s winter landscape.

Day Trip to Lake Louise A trip to Banff wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Lake Louise! Go ice skating on the frozen lake and cozy up on a horsedrawn sleigh. Fairmont Lake Louise is one of the most iconic hotels in North America. Book afternoon tea or a fondue dinner here for an opulent dining experience. NOTE: The Fairmont Lake Louise is undergoing renovations, including creating a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly thermal wellness facility set to be completed in early 2025.

Explore Banff Town No winter journey is complete without exploring the charming streets of Banff town. Wander through the snow-draped avenues with quaint shops, cafes, and art galleries. The town comes alive with a festive ambiance during winter, with twinkling lights adorning the streets. Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa, pick up some local souvenirs, and immerse yourself in Banff town’s friendly atmosphere.