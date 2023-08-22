Rupert Neate The bosses of the UK’s 100 biggest listed companies collected an average £500,000 pay rise last year, while many of the millions of people working for them saw their pay growth fail to keep up with soaring inflation, our wealth correspondent Rupert Neate writes. FTSE 100 chief executives received an average pay rise of 16% last year, taking their median pay to £3.9m, up from £3.4m in 2021, according to research by the High Pay Centre thinktank published on Tuesday. Pascal Soriot, the CEO of the drug company AstraZeneca, was the highest paid last year, collecting £15.3m, up from £13.9m the previous year. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, was the highest paid FTSE 100 CEO last year, earning £15.3m. Photograph: Justin Tallis/PA Charles Woodburn, the boss of the arms manufacturer BAE Systems, was the second highest paid, collecting £10.7m. In third place was Albert Manifold, the leader of the building supplies company CRH, who was paid £10.4m. The bosses of the oil and gas companies BP and Shell were also among the top earners. The BP chief executive, Bernard Looney, was paid just over £10m, while Shell’s former CEO Ben van Beurden was paid £9.7m. The median FTSE 100 CEO is now paid 118 times the median UK full-time worker, an increase from 108 times in 2021 and 79 times in 2020. The average salary for full-time UK workers is £33,000, according to Office for National Statistics figures. Luke Hildyard, the director of the High Pay Centre, said: At a time when so many households are struggling with living costs, an economic model that prioritises a half-a-million-pound pay rise for executives who are already multimillionaires is surely going wrong somewhere. How major employers distribute the wealth that their workforce creates has a big impact on people’s living standards. We need to give workers more voice on company boards, strengthen trade union rights and enable low- and middle- income earners to get a fairer share in relation to those at the top. Updated at 02.53 EDT

Larry Elliott Jeremy Hunt has played down the prospect of pre-election tax cuts despite news that the public finances are in less bad shape than the government’s spending watchdog forecast in the spring budget, our economics editor Larry Elliott writes. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has played down the likelihood of tax cuts before the next general election, expected to take place next year. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Stronger tax receipts from an economy that has so far avoided recession meant the UK’s budget deficit stood at £4.3bn last month – the fifth highest for a July since modern records began in 1993 but £1.7bn below the estimate from the Office for Budget Responsibility. In the first four months of the 2023-24 financial year, the government borrowed £56.6bn to cover the difference between its tax revenues and its spending. The running total was £13.7bn more than in the equivalent four-month period of 2022-23 but £11.3bn lower than the £68bn forecast by the OBR. But with rising interest rates increasing the cost of servicing the government’s debt, Hunt appeared to rule out the sort of giveaway package demanded by some Conservative MPs. The chancellor said: As inflation slows, it’s vital that we don’t alter our course and continue to act responsibly with the public finances. Only by sticking to our plan will we halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt. The Treasury thinks changes to growth, inflation and interest rates put pressure on the public finances and insists it will not be deterred from its focus to get debt – which now stands at just under £2.6tn – falling over the medium term. Read more here:

As a result of the general increase in CEO pay this year, there are now a smaller number of CEOs being paid £0-4m, down from 62 in 2021, to 51 in 2022, the High Pay Centre report explains. However, the number of CEOs paid over £4m has increased from 36 to 46. A chart showing the pay of most FTSE 100 CEOs has tended to range from £1m to £4m. Photograph: High Pay Centre In total, 57 companies increased their CEO pay in 2022, which is a drop from 2021 when 72 companies increased their CEO pay. The three largest absolute increases were at BP (an increase of £5.6m), BAE Systems (£3.6m) and Centrica (£3.6m).

Gillian Wilmot, who has run pay committees at various listed and private companies, and is an experienced chair and non-executive director, has told the BBC Today programme that it’s important to put the High Pay Centre figures in context. She said the companies highlighted were at “the very top bar”. It’s a bit like comparing half a dozen premiership footballers with most people in sport… it gives a very false view of business. However, she said there was a very “narrow talent pool” considered to be qualified for these top roles and suggested more needed to be done to expand recruitment. We need to broaden the talent pool. It’s very undiverse, very few women.

Ministers who are concerned about the impact that high wages are having on UK inflation, should curb pay for the top earners, the GMB union has said. Commenting on the High Pay Centre’s FTSE 100 pay review this year, Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: Throughout 2022, working people across the UK were desperately struggling with the cost of living crisis. Meanwhile fat cat CEO pay sky rocketed to an average of almost £4million – more than 100 times that of the average worker. While workers in sectors across the board were forced onto picket lines to make ends meet, these top brass were trousering fortunes. If ministers genuinely think high wages are going to cause spiralling inflation, they probably need to think about curbing pay at the top of the tree, rather than everyone else.

UK borrows £4.3bn, less than expected in July: ONS Government net borrowing came in at £4.3bn last month, according to the Office for National Statistics. The figure – which measures the difference between spending and income from taxes – is lower than the £5bn that economists had forecast. It has raised speculation that chancellor Jeremy Hunt could cut taxes ahead of the 2024 election to give the Tory party a bit of a boost. However, rising interest rates took their toll, pushing interest costs up £1.5bn and taking total interest payments to £7.7bn. That is the highest amount that the government has paid to cover interest bills since records began in April 1997. Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was £4.3 billion in July 2023, £3.4 less than in July last year. It was the fifth-highest July borrowing since monthly records began in 1993. https://t.co/lgjxhVRhlR pic.twitter.com/WpSIov2pPK — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 22, 2023 Overall, total net debt reached £2.6bn by the end of July, representing around 98.5% of GDP, which is 2 percentage points higher from a year earlier and is still holding at the highest levels since the 1960s. Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics said the chancellor could be afforded less room to manoeuvre than the figures might suggest. First, if we are right in expecting the economy to weaken later this year, tax receipts will probably disappoint. While the OBR’s forecasts are based on GDP growth of 0.2% and 2.1% in 2023/24 and 2024/25 respectively, we expect growth of just 0.1% and 0.8%. Second, the increase in market rate expectations and rise in longer-dated gilt yields since March will probably add something like £18bn to the OBR’s forecast for debt interest spending by 2027/28. As a result, we still think the chancellor will have little room to unveil large-scale permanent tax cuts and/or spending rises in the Autumn Statement without jeopardising his fiscal rules. Updated at 04.01 EDT

European stocks are broadly higher this morning, with investors boosting some tech shares ahead of an earnings update from US chipmaker Nvidia later this afternoon.

Microsoft submits new Activision Blizzard deal to UK regulator Jasper Jolly Microsoft has filed changes to its proposed takeover of the video game maker Activision Blizzard, in a bid to win over the UK competition watchdog which previously blocked the $69bn (£54bn) deal, my colleague Jasper Jolly writes.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Tuesday said it would investigate the new proposals, under which Microsoft will not acquire cloud rights outside Europe for existing Activision desktop computer and console games, or for new games released by the developer during the next 15 years. The move revives the US tech company’s hopes of completing the takeover of the owner of hit titles such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush after the CMA in April blocked it, citing concerns it could allow the company to dominate the nascent cloud gaming market. Microsoft has filed a new proposal for its takeover of Activision Blizzard, in an attempt to gain the approval of the UK competition regulator. Photograph: Dado Ruvić/Reuters However, the UK regulator had appeared increasingly isolated after its EU counterparts passed the deal and the US competition regulator lost a court request to block it. The CMA said that, under the new deal presented to regulators, the rights to Activision’s games outside the European Economic Area will be divested to the rival developer Ubisoft prior to Microsoft’s acquisition. Sarah Cardell, the CMA chief executive, said the deal did not yet have a “green light” to proceed and its goals had not changed. The CMA has today confirmed that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, as originally proposed, cannot proceed. Read more here:

The top paid FTSE 100 CEOs last year were: AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot: £15.3m BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn: £10.7m CRH CEO Albert Manifold: £10.4m BP CEO Bernard Looney: £10m Experian CEO Brian Cassin: £9.9m Shell CEO Ben van Beurden: £9.7m British American Tobacco CEO Jack Bowles: £9.6m Anglo American CEOs Mark Cutifani/Ducan Wanblad: £9.5m Endeavour Mining CEO Sebastien de Montessus: £9m GSK CEO Emma Walmsley: £8.5m

