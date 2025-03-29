The top vaccine official with the US Food and Drug Administration has resigned and criticised the nation’s top health official for allowing “misinformation and lies” to guide his thinking behind the safety of vaccinations.

Peter Marks sent a letter to Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner on Friday saying that he would resign and retire by April 5 as director of the Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

In his letter, which was obtained by Associated Press, Marks said he was “willing to work” to address the concerns expressed by Robert F. Kennedy Jnr about the safety of vaccinations. But he concluded that was not possible.

“It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,” he wrote.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Marks was offered the choice of resigning or being fired by Kennedy, according to a former FDA official familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he did not have permission to discuss the matter publicly.