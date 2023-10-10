ALDI’s People’s Picks – a consumer-voted list of the brand’s best products – is back for another year. A whopping 380,000+ votes have been cast by the public for 80 items across all kinds of shopping categories. Now, we have the results of ALDI’s 2023 People’s Picks Awards.

ALDI customers’ favourite products in 2023

Image: ALDI

In this year’s People’s Picks awards, ALDI categorised top products into eight groups. We’ve listed the category descriptions and the winners for you below.

(Below descriptions can be attributed to the ALDI team.)

The BBQ Boss: It’s time to grab life by the tongs. Enjoy the mightiest marinades and even mightier meats because these are the Boss of the backyard BBQ.

Winner: Jindurra Stations Porterhouse Steak 200g ($7)

Winner: Ready, Set… Cook! Boneless Butterflied RSPCA Approved Chicken ($9.99 per kg)

Winner: Specially Selected Australian Beef 21 Days Aged Eye Fillet Steak ($48.99 per kg)

Winner: Snackers Market Colby Cheese & Rice Crackers 100g ($3.99)

Winner: Yoguri Protein Yogurt 160g ($2.19)

Winner: Seasons Pride Potato Gratin 400g 4pk ($4.99)

Winner: Deli Originals Fresh Hommus 200g ($2.29)

Winner: Di-San Laundry Soaker 1kg ($3.69)

This year’s winners see some new items make it to the top, including the Potato Gratin and StationPorterhouse Steak. Meanwhile, the Fresh Hommus and Boneless Butterflied Chicken are returning winners.

You can find out more about the winning products here.

ALDI has really been cleaning up the awards lately, with its ranking as the top Supermarket in Australia and the best provider of fresh fruit and vegetables.

This article has been updated to reflect the winners of the 2023 People’s Picks awards.

Lead Image Credit: Getty/ALDI